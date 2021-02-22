Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplements Market to grow at CAGR of 6.1% by 2026

Clinical nutritional supplements are on an upward growth curve and as per a Transparency Market Research, the market for the same will chart a steady 61% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2026. This growth will lead to an improved worth for the global oral clinical nutrition supplements market.

One of the most significant factors that is leading to growth in the market is the population, ageing at a dizzying pace. For instance, it is noted by experts that the demographics shifted dramatically in 2018, seeing a higher number of people aged 65 and those aged five and below. And, as per a study one in every six people in the world are set to occupy the former age group in the next 3 decades.

Request For Custom Research :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=56859

As far as statistics regarding those aged 60 and above are concerned, the number will see a steep rise from 900 million in 2015 to 2 billion in 2050.

One pf the other significant factors driving growth in the global oral clinical supplements market is a poor lifestyle with increased alcohol intake, poor diets and so on. Additionally, rise of nuclear families is leading to nutrition deficient meals. And, this is further compounded by rise of dual income families. As a result, when both people who are adults in a family work hectic schedules for longer durations, neither wants to take pains to prepare proper meals with fresh ingredients.

Request A Sample –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=56859

Asia Pacific to Show Significant Growth over the Forecast Period:

Owing to a wide geriatric population, and high levels of malnutrition, the Asia Pacific region will chart a notable CAGR over the forecast period. Growth is also attributable to increase in awareness levels among people, who are experiencing improved standard of living, owing to economies doing well, generating higher levels of disposable income, that support the regional growth. The region is witnessing much demand for oral clinical nutrition supplements. Thus, this region will come up with new opportunities for players to tap into.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=56859

The other region that will show strong statistics over the forecast period is the North American region, owing to good levels of awareness, proper healthcare infrastructure with a robust reimbursement policy. Besides, levels of disposable incomes are high, supporting growth in the global oral clinical nutrition supplements market.

The report by TMR includes a comprehensive profiling of the major pplayers in the global oral clinical nutrition supplements market. Some of these include Danone Nutricia, NUTRICIÓN MÉDICA SL, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Medifood International, Medtrition Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Perrigo Nutritionals, Victus Inc., B Braun, Fresenius Kabi Ltd, Nestle Health Science, Nature’s Bounty, Pharmavite, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Church & Dwight, and others. It is also pertinent to note here that the market landscape is slightly fragmented.