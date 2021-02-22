Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth to 2027| Kerry Group plc, Taiwan Fructoso, Dupont nutrition & health

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market is expected to grow with the CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The market is mainly driven by the increasing consumption of GOS enriched infant formula as a substitute for breastfeeding. Prebiotics are supplementary foods containing non digestible ingredients which stimulate the growth of the human body and provide the necessary bacteria for curing gut-related diseases such as constipation, diarrhea among others.

The major players covered in oligosaccharides in infant nutrition report are Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd., Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd., Kerry Group plc, Taiwan Fructoso, Dupont nutrition & health, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Abbott, Ingredion, Biosynth Carbosynth., Dextra Laboratories Ltd., Inbiose NV, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, and Tereos, Zuchem

Competitive Landscape and Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Market Share Analysis

Oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market competitive landscape provide details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market.

Market Segmentation: Global Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Market

The global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on type into galactoligosaccharides, human milk oligosaccharides, fructooligosaccharides and others. In 2018, galactoligosaccharides segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share.

The global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on source into bacteria, plants, algae, fungi and others. In 2018, bacteria segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share.

The global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on form into powder and liquid. In 2018, powder segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

In 2017, the global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market is dominated by DuPont Nutrition & Health with market share of 24.1%, followed by FrieslandCampina Domo 23.9%, Abbott 22.3%, Ingredion 18.2%, and others 11.5%.

The galactooligosacchharides in infant nutrition segment is dominating the global oligosaccarides in infant nutrition market.

Bacteria segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

