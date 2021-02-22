Oil Storage Market Growth Opportunities, Trends, Key Players and Projections by 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Oil Storage Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Oil Storage Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Vitol Tank Terminals International BV (VTTI), Koninklijke Vopak NV, Oiltanking GmbH, Shawcor Ltd., Buckeye Partners, L.P., Containment Solutions, Inc., ZCL Composites, Belco Manufacturing, Columbian Steel Tank Company Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Oil Storage market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Oil Storage market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Vitol Tank Terminals International Bv (Vtti), Koninklijke Vopak Nv, Oiltanking Gmbh, Shawcor Ltd., Buckeye Partners and more – all the leading players operating in the global Oil Storage market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Oil Storage market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Oil Storage market.

Global Oil Storage Market is valued approximately at USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Over the years, the oil & gas sector is gaining a lot of traction around the world, due to extensive demand of oil from a range of industries, chemical industry, pharmaceutical and automotive industry, and others. As the demand for oil & gas is surging, oil storage has emerged as a most prominent requirement. Oil storage is a sort of trade where vertically cohesive companies procure oil for direct delivery and stockpile until the oil price increases. Further, the stockpile of oil can be performed for a short span of time due to the fact that oil could be elated for refinement process. Oil storage provides protection from short-time price fluctuations of crude oil and its derivatives. Also, the rise in production of oil has fortified suppliers to expand their inventories and infrastructure to store hefty quantities of oil, thereby reinforcing the market growth worldwide. Moreover, the rise in production and demand of crude oil & gas around the world, the volatile prices of oil, and increasing government expenditures towards ongoing oil & gas projects are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the daily demand for crude oil worldwide is expected to reach almost 100.6 million barrels to 2019 from 96.2 million barrels in 2016. Likewise, as per the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2019, the production of natural gas around the world reach to the 4 Tcm threshold for the initial time with 4,088 billion cubic meters generated, demonstrating an escalation of 3.3% from 2018. Since the monetary crisis, the production of natural gas has been progressively rising at an annual compounded growth rate of almost 2.7%. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for oil storage, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the presence of stringent regulations on oil stockpiling and rising inventory cost are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Oil Storage market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. LAMEA is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising oil & gas exploration activities, along with the significant presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in demand for crude oil and gas coupled with rising spending on onshore and offshore oil operations in developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Oil Storage market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Vitol Tank Terminals International BV (VTTI)

Koninklijke Vopak NV

Oiltanking GmbH

Shawcor Ltd.

Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Containment Solutions, Inc.

ZCL Composites

Belco Manufacturing

Columbian Steel Tank Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Open Top

Fixed Roof

Floating Roof

Others

By Application:

Crude Oil

Middle Distillates

Gasoline

Aviation Fuel

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Oil Storage Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

