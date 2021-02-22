Nursing Education Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future with COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027

Nursing education market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% in the above mentioned forecast period. The rising geriatric population and chronic illness across the world has been directly impacting the growth of nursing education market.

The rising need of certification and degree amongst learners to gain a competitive frame is expected to fuel the market growth rate. The rising demand of nurses in the hospitals, high adoption of social media to learn and create communities, increasing number of nursing colleges and institutes worldwide, unremitting change in healthcare technology and patient care along with escalating motivation to progress professional knowledge amongst younger generations has also led to the increased demand for nursing education market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, the rising number of students opting for nursing courses every year and technological evolutions influencing the need for skilled and trained nurses with sufficient qualifications will further offer tremendous growth opportunities for the nursing education market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Nursing Education Market Scope and Market Size

Nursing education market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of education, courses, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the nursing education market is segmented into associate degree (AD), baccalaureate degree (BS) and diploma.

On the basis of mode of education, the nursing education market is segmented intoon-campus, distance and online.

On the basis of courses, the nursing education market is segmented intopost graduate and graduate.

Based on application, the nursing education market is segmented intoconventional universities and nursing programs in colleges.

Nursing education market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitalsand home healthcare services.

Nursing Education Market Country Level Analysis

Nursing education market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, mode of education, courses, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the nursing education market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominated the nursing education market due to developing healthcare services, enhanced facilities and rising number of baby boomers getting their old age in this region. Europe is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the increase in demand as the nursing care market is rising in this particular region.

Key Players:

The major players covered in the nursing education market report are National University of Singapore, Duke University, Jamia Hamdard, Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, Peking Union Medical College, Keio University, University of California, AIIMS, Peking University, King’s College London (KCL), The University of Tokyo, University of Manchester, and Karolinska Institute among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

