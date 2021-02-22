Medical Cannabis Extraction Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2028

“Medical Cannabis Extraction Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” New Research Report Added to Databridgemarketresearch.com database. The report width of pages: 350 Figures: 60 And Tables: 220 in it. Medical Cannabis Extraction Market describes complete industry Outlook with in-depth analysis. This report also includes the complete analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate, top players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. key statistics on the market status. Which give the clear idea about the product differentiation and an understanding of competitive landscape Globally.

Medical cannabis extraction market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account grow at a CAGR of 16.20% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the medical cannabis extraction market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, Organa Labs, Aphria Inc., Peridot Labs, Westleaf Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Colorado Cannabis Company, MediPharm Labs, Maricann Inc., UCANN Corporation, Kynd Cannabis Company, Tilray, The Valens Company Inc., INDIVA, Dabble Extracts, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Organigram Holdings Inc., Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Optimum Extracts, Tikun Olam, and The Cronos Group among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Cannabis Extraction Market Share Analysis

Medical cannabis extraction market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical cannabis extraction market.

Global Medical Cannabis Extraction Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis extraction market is segmented on the basis of species, product, extract type, technique, derivatives, route of administration and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into oils and tincture.

On the basis of extract type, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into full spectrum and isolates.

Based on technique, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into medicinal cannabis alcohol extraction, carbon dioxide cannabis extraction, hydrocarbon extraction and solvent-free extractions.

Based on derivatives, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

The key factors driving the medical cannabis extraction market is the high adoption of medical marijuana for the treatment of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, arthritis and cancer along with mental disorders such as anxiety, depression and epilepsy. In addition, increasing legalization of medical cannabis in various countries that facilitates easy access to the patients is also contributing to rising in the global market. Also the legalization of marijuana in some countries has resulted in rising product purchases by legal means which is acting as the key factors affecting medical cannabis extraction market trends over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Additionally, progressively rising ageing population has also played an important role in driving the demand for medical cannabis extraction as geriatric patients are more probable to develop chronic illnesses and need more physician visits which is also exceedingly influencing the growth of the medical cannabis extraction market.

Some other major drivers expected to fuel the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of cancer, mounting adoption of marijuana for medical and recreational purposes and growing disposable income amongst consumers. While, the risk associated with the product when consumed in large amount is expected to impede the growth of the medical cannabis extraction market in the above mentioned forecast period. Additionally, the rising clinical trials, R&D activities and commercialization of cannabis based indications are also lifting the growth of the medical cannabis extraction market.

The widespread usage of the product as an antidepressant across various healthcare and pharma sectors will further accelerate the expansion of the medical cannabis extraction market and are also are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

This medical cannabis extraction market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on medical cannabis extraction market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Medical Cannabis Extraction Market Country Level Analysis

Medical cannabis extraction market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, species, product, extract type, technique, derivatives, route of administration and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical cannabis extraction market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the medical cannabis extraction market owing to the higher product adoption and its usage due to legalization of marijuana in the region. Europe is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the liberal policies adopted in the emerging countries such as Germany, Spain, Luxembourg, and Italy regarding to its use within this region.

The country section of the medical cannabis extraction market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Medical cannabis extraction market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for medical cannabis extraction market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical cannabis extraction market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

