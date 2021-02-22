Meat Starter Cultures Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Meat Starter Cultures Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Meat Starter Cultures Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Genesis Laboratories Ltd, Tht Probiotics And Starter Cultures, Codex-Ing Biotech Ingredients, Sacco System, Canada Compound, Biovitec, Stuffers Supply Company, Meat Cracks, Dnr Sausages Supplies, Microtec Gmbh Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Meat Starter Cultures market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Meat Starter Cultures market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Genesis Laboratories Ltd, Tht Probiotics And Starter Cultures, Codex-Ing Biotech Ingredients, Sacco System, Canada Compound and more – all the leading players operating in the global Meat Starter Cultures market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Meat Starter Cultures market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Meat Starter Cultures market.

Global Meat Starter Cultures Market is valued approximately at USD 59.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Starter culture are microorganisms mixed with meat, it maintains quality, color, texture, taste of meat. Meat Starter cultures provide storing quality of the meat along with maintaining the nutritional properties which in turn enhances consumer acceptability of the meat products. It controls the growth of undesirable organisms and increases the shelf life of the products. The increasing production of meat and seafood, rising awareness towards health benefits provided by meat starter cultures and consumer inclination towards packaged food products with higher shelf-life are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the production volume of chicken in South Korea was 792 thousand tons in 2014 and has risen to 910 thousand tons of production volume of chicken in South Korea in 2018. Also, the poultry meat production in Brazil was 13.15 billion kilograms in 2015 and had risen to 13.51 billion kilograms of poultry meat production in Brazil in 2018. The total beef production in United States was 26.7 billion pounds in 2008 and had risen to 27.15 billion pounds of beef production in 2019, stated by Statista. Thus, rising consumption of meat has increased the demand for Meat Starter Cultures Market. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 05th September 2018, , DuPont Nutrition & Health launched YO-MIX® M11 starter culture, can perform well under fluctuating temperature and where sheer distances food products have to travel. However, stringent government regulations for the use of starter cultures in processed meat products is the major factor restraining the growth of global Meat Starter Cultures market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Meat Starter Cultures market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the huge percentage of consumers have been inclined toward packaged meat applications such as sausages, salami, and dry-cured meat. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Genesis Laboratories Ltd

Tht Probiotics And Starter Cultures

Codex-Ing Biotech Ingredients

Sacco System

Canada Compound

Biovitec

Stuffers Supply Company

Meat Cracks

Dnr Sausages Supplies

Microtec Gmbh

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Sausages

Salami

Dry-cured meat

Others

By Composition:

Multi-strain mix

Single strain

Multi-strain

By Microorganism:

Bacteria

Fungi

By Form:

Freeze-dried

Frozen

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Meat Starter Cultures Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

