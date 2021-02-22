Marketing Automation Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Marketing Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global marketing automation market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2015-2020. Marketing automation is the process of automating processes such as social media posting, ad campaigns, and email marketing. It offers personalized and targeted communications. The personalized prospects and content enable the organization to maximize return on investment (ROI), attain higher revenue, increase operational efficiency, and save time and resources. On account of these advantages, marketing automation is gaining preference among business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies worldwide. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global marketing automation market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Market Trends:

The growth of the global marketing automation market can be attributed to the rapid digitalization and increasing complexity of business processes. In addition to this, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are adopting marketing automation to simplify marketing practices and automate post-sale interactions with consumers. Furthermore, the growing utilization of marketing automation solutions in the healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries is driving the market further. Besides this, advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), are being increasingly employed in marketing automation software, which is accelerating the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global market. Some of the major players in the market are Activecampaign LLC, Act-On Software Inc., Adobe Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Hubspot Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Teradata Corporation.

Breakup by Component Type:

1. Software

2. Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

1. On-Premises

2. Cloud-Based

Breakup by End User:

1. SMEs

2. Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

1. Campaign Management

2. Email Marketing

3. Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

4. Social Media Marketing

5. Inbound Marketing

6. Others

Breakup by Vertical:

1. BFSI

2. Retail

3. Healthcare

4. IT and Telecom

5. Government

6. Entertainment and Media

7. Education

8. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

