Low-power Bridges Market Growing Technology and Latest Industry Trends 2021 to 2027

The wearable devices market has been experiencing explosive growth during the past couple of years. The demand for low-voltage applications in wearable devices has triggered growth for the low-power bridges market. Companies in the low-power bridges market space are innovating in motor driver ICs (integrated circuits) of wearable devices. Increasing consumer awareness about health and fitness has propelled market players to develop consumer-centric fitness trackers, smartwatches, and sports equipment.

Companies in the low-power bridges market are innovating new motor driver ICs of wearable devices. Low-voltage innovations are increasingly meeting the consumer need for efficient battery-powered devices that are portable. Manufacturers in the low-power bridges landscape are increasing R&D to gain excellence in motor control of wearable devices. Growing demand for compact-sized devices has led to the development of motor controls packed with tiny ICs. Companies are focusing on enhancing user experience with improvements in the quality of wearable devices. Low-input voltage in devices offers power savings for consumers, which adds value to the newly introduced devices with an extended battery lifetime.

I2C V/S SPI: Which is better for Your Company?

I2C (inter-integrated circuits) and SPI (serial to peripheral interface) protocols offer unique strengths and weaknesses for companies in the low-power bridges market. SPIs are being increasingly used in IC controllers and peripherals to communicate with each other. On the other hand, I2C is gaining increasing popularity as a standardized serial communication protocol. This protocol is being increasingly used for communication between chips on a PCB (printed circuit board).

However, SPI is not an official standard for deployment in many devices. On the other hand, I2C is popular for communication between components. However, with technological advancements, faster data transmission modes are pervasively replacing I2C. Perhaps these limitations pose a challenge for manufacturers in the low-power bridges market, who find it difficult to develop wearable devices with secure contactless applications.

Despite the limitations, manufacturers in the low-power bridges ecosystem are learning the technicalities of SPI and I2C with their implementations between master controllers and slave peripherals for better product development.

Companies Innovating in Photorelays for Development of Compact-sized Thermostats

Tried and tested technology acts as a reliable strategy for companies in the low-power bridges market. This strategy is being used by them to develop photorelays with low voltage circuits. Companies in the low-power bridges market are expanding their production capabilities to develop photorelays that are increasingly replacing conventional mechanical relays in thermostat designs. They are capitalizing on the demand for sleeker-looking devices, which is possible with the help of photorelays.

Design engineers in the low-power bridges landscape are on the lookout for compact alternatives, catering to the development of aesthetically-pleasant thermostats. Companies are increasing R&D to develop innovative photorelays that are a better choice for design engineers, since they overcome the limitations of mechanical relays. Another factor that is driving the adoption of photorelays is that, they can be easily integrated with microcontrollers and other low-voltage control circuitry, sans the need for separate power supply.

Turnkey Embedded Systems Create Incremental Opportunities in Mission-critical Applications

Any device with an in-built digital interface suitable for computing is an embedded system. Low power consumption of embedded systems is gaining widespread acceptance in the automotive, consumer electronics, and home appliance sectors. Likewise, cell phones contribute to the highest revenue in the low-power bridges market, along with high-value growth potential by reaching a value of ~US$ 500 million by the end of 2027.

Embedded systems are almost omnipresent in all electronic devices that have built-in embedded software. Hence, manufacturers are increasing the efficacy of low-power bridges in embedded systems. However, challenges in embedded software development is one of the many reasons for the sluggish CAGR of ~3% for the low-power bridges market. The issue of stability in embedded systems poses a challenge for manufacturers, owing to their unexpected functionality which is inadmissible.

To overcome this issue, manufacturers in the low-power bridges space are onboarding skilled employees that quickly adapt to technological advancements in the highly competitive landscape. Companies are fetching incremental opportunities in mission-critical applications such as industrial automation equipment and missile guidance systems with the help of improved embedded systems.