Liquid Applied Membranes Market Outlook, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2027

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Sika AG , GCP Applied Technologies, Carlisle Companies, Soprema Group, Mapei S.p.A., BASF SE, Fosroc, Johns Manville, RENOLIT, Tremco Incorporated Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Liquid Applied Membranes market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Liquid Applied Membranes market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Sika Ag, Gcp Applied Technologies, Carlisle Companies, Soprema Group, Mapei S.P.A. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Liquid Applied Membranes market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Liquid Applied Membranes market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Liquid Applied Membranes market.

Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market is valued approximately at USD 17.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Liquid Applied Membranes is a waterproofing chemical that cures to form a rubber-like elastomeric waterproof membrane which is applied over many substrates such as concrete, bitumen and asphalt. It is used in various applications including roofing, wet rooms, basements, walls, building structures, tank lining and roadways. The increasing infrastructural spending and rising awareness about the benefits of liquid applied membranes resulting in cost effective construction are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on 10th February 2020, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that 3.2 million houses will be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), out of the total sanctioned 1.03 crore houses in India. Also, as per Statista, the global technology spending on smart city initiative was USD 81 billion in 2018 and is estimated to rise by USD 189.5 billion in 2023. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will accelerate the demand for this market. For instance: on 17th March 2020, Sika AG invested in a new production facility for SikaProof® structural waterproofing membrane at its existing site in Sarnen, Switzerland. This plant facility will aim to fuels the demand for high-grade and long-lasting waterproofing systems and projected to double the sale of SikaProof® structural waterproofing membrane by 2023. Whereas, availability of substitutes, such as sheet membranes, for large-scale, open surfaces is the major factor restraining the growth of global Liquid Applied Membranes market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Liquid Applied Membranes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing population and urbanization, the need for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sika AG

GCP Applied Technologies

Carlisle Companies

Soprema Group

Mapei S.p.A.

BASF SE

Fosroc

Johns Manville

RENOLIT

Tremco Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

Bituminous Membranes

Elastomeric Membranes

Cementitious Membranes

by Application:

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Roadways

By End-Use Industry:

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Public Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

