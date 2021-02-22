Learning Analytics Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 20.9% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Learning Analytics Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Learning Analytics market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Learning Analytics investments from 2021 till 2026.

The learning analytics market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The prominent players in the Global Learning Analytics Market :

Domoscio, Unicon Inc.Blackboard Inc., D2L Corporation, Instructure Inc., Civitas Learning Inc., and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– November 2019: Domoscio announced the release of a major update ( version 3 ) of its platform. The new platform features enhanced user experience, gamification, new functionalities, reporting, and re-branded products. The features include Data for learning and development, lock reinforcement over skills in the longer term, and individualization of learning hubs. The company encourages the adoption of its solutions to help counter the challenges concerning automation and individualization by providing access to analytics based on the user’s roles.

– October 2019: Blackboard Inc.announced the expansion of its Latin America presence with the official opening of its new Latin America headquarters in Bogot, Colombia. Blackboard aims to support anticipated future growth while bolstering its ability to serve a rapidly growing regional client roster better. In January 2020, the company announced the opening of its new global headquarters in Reston, Virginia.

Key Market Trends: –

Increasing Learning & Development Budget towards Online Learning is Fueling the Market Growth

– In recent years, MOOC has gained traction among employees, especially in the IT sector. At its core, MOOC was always meant to be a flexible learning platform. With employees engaged in multiple tasks throughout the day, formalized training often becomes a challenge. MOOCs allow employees to brush up on existing skills and familiarize themselves with new ideas at a time of convenience.

– Thereby, organizations have indicated the increased budgets and executive support for employees to play a more strategic role. According to the recent study by LinkedIn Learning, In the period of 2017 to 2019, 59% of talent developers spend more of their budget on online learning, and 39% Learners spend less on instructor-led training (ILT). Hence, companies have been adopting learning analytics solutions.

– The Learning and Development professionals have been expanding their budget towards online learning to close the vital gaps to stay competitive. In 2019, only 27% of the L&D professionals had mentioned budget as a roadblock. While the online learning models cannot completely replace the in-person training, organizations have mentioned that it is important to enabling the next generation to upskill when and where it is needed.

North America is Expected to Witness Significant Market Growth

– North America is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. The US government has played a major role in the acceptance of eLearning products. According to the latest data, the US government has spent more than USD 2.59 billion on self-paced e-learning products for its staff and administrators.

– Further, the United States leads the North American market for predictive and prescriptive analytics, owing to early and heavy usage of advanced analytics across the majority of its industries. According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2019 to assess the maturity of digital transformation in the education sector, 46% of the companies are looking to invest in big data and analytics.

– According to the EDUCAUSE IT workforce report 2019, “Business Analyst” has been one of the most commonly added new positions to organizations in the United States. The organizations are highly interested in engaging with and taking responsibilities required and educational potential offered through analytics.

