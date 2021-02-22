Italian Online Automated External Defibrillator Market with Global Competitive Analysis, and New Business Developments

The most-significant drivers for the growth of the Italian online automated external defibrillator (AED) market are the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), escalating awareness about the benefits of online purchase of such medical devices, and surging installation of AEDs in public places. As a result of all these factors, the revenue of the market, which stood at $1,751.9 thousand in 2019, is predicted to display a 3.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period), to reach $2,512.5 thousand by 2030.

The patient type segment of the Italian online automated external defibrillator market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult, of which adult was the larger bifurcation in 2019. This is because cardiac problems, especially sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), in which the heart suddenly stops beating, are more common in adults than children, which is why grownups have a stronger need for AEDs. As SCAs and other cardiac problems, such as arrhythmias, are most common in the elderly, the adult bifurcation will also witness the faster growth in the market till 2030.

Companies operating in the Italian online AED market are becoming inclined towards introducing novel products for enhancing their presence in the market. For example, the BeneHeart C Series AED was launched by Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. in September 2019, for improving resuscitation during SCA cases. The device makes use of the ResQNavi technology for directing users through the rescue process and provides step-by-step voice prompts and animations coaching.

