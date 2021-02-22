Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Set to Witness Massive Growth by 2026 | Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Cisco Systems Inc

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services industry

The internet of things (IoT) managed services market was valued at USD 46.53 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 158.75 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 27.82%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The rise in the application of multi-cloud, automation, and increased demand for IoT in industrial space is augmenting the demand for IoT managed services across the globe.

– With the advent of Industry 4.0, the industrial adoption of IoT solutions is on the rise, the scalability, cost benefits, and data analytics benefits enabled by IoT solutions in industrial space are influencing the adoption. For instance, according to Tech Pro, over 80% of industrial manufacturing companies are either using or planning to use IoT devices. ?

Top Leading Companies of Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market are Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tieto Corporation, Virtusa Corporation, Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Aricent Inc.

Manufacturing Sector to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Industry 4.0 is transforming industries, from having legacy systems to smart components and smart machines, to facilitate digital factories and development of an ecosystem of connected plants and enterprises. Industry 4.0 has persuaded OEMs to adopt IoT across their operations. Anticipating the increased adoption of IoT and digital transformation across industries, the European Commission estimated that the value of IoT in Europe itself is expected to exceed EUR 1 trillion in 2020. ?

– Maryville University estimates that by 2025 over 180 trillion gigabytes of data will be created worldwide every year. A large portion of this will be generated by IIoT-enabled industries. A survey by Industrial IoT (IIoT) giant Microsoft found that 85% of companies have at least one IIoT use case project. This number will increase, as 94% of respondents said they would implement IIoT strategies by 2021.?

– The benefits offered by IoT in the manufacturing industry are driving the adoption rates, benefits such as increased machine utilization, predictive maintenance and production, data analytics, monitoring, automation, and cost benefits.

Competitive Landscape

– February 2020 – Smartfren, one of Indonesias leading telecom operators with more than 20 million active subscribers, announced Cisco as its preferred digitization partner to create a multi-cloud architecture. The project will entail the creation of a digital services data center architecture in Indonesia with cloud computing, and cloud services integrated.

– October 2019 – Integron announced the launch of managed services solution for mobile asset management. Integron will leverage its expertise in IoT managed services to assist connected health and life sciences companies in the turnkey deployment of scalable asset management tools.

– April 2019 – Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) implemented several projects, which are the outcome of their alliances unique Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) test lab developed in past years. By establishing the IIoT lab, the alliance of LTI-VJTI is aimed at increasing awareness and creating interest in using the cutting-edge and emerging technologies to solve social problems.

