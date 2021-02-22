Industrial Labels Market 2021 Elite Players – 3M Company, CCL Industries Inc., Brady Corporation, Henkel AG & Company

The Market Research on the “Industrial Labels Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Industrial Labels market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Industrial Labels investments from 2021 till 2026.

The industrial labels market was valued at USD 49.25 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 69.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The prominent players in the Global Industrial Labels Market :

Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, CCL Industries Inc., Brady Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– August 2019 – 3M Company launched a Versatile Print Label Materials, which is a proprietary topcoat technology that performs across multiple print platforms such as UV digital inkjet, water-based and UV flexographic, screen, toner-based or thermal transfer. It utilizes water-based technology, but it can be used with many water-based ink systems which help converters to eliminate solvent-based manufacturing process steps like priming. This helped in increasing the company’s efficiency and rationalizing their inventory.

– Feb 2020- Avery Dennison had planned for the future growth of RFID. A few months after signing a deal to acquire Smartrac’s transponder division, the company has announced it will open an RFID manufacturing facility in Brazil in 2021. The move marks Avery Dennison’s first manufacturing facility in Brazil and fifth in the world.

Key Market Trends: –

Food and Beverages is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– According to a survey by the International Food Information Council, in 2018, 59% of respondents said that they always read labels on packaged food before buying it for the first time and among those, the nutrition facts panel (69%) and the ingredient list (67%) are the two places where the most consumers look for information about food healthfulness. Thus, a healthy symbol on a food package would have a strong influence on a consumers purchase decision thereby contributing to the market growth.

– Moreover, with the strict regulations from the governing bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the UKs Department of Health and Health Canada are imposing the manufacturers to put a label of nutritional statement along with a voluntary statement regarding supplementary nutrients. Such initiatives possess a great potential for the industrial label market

– Additionally, Accenture predicted that by 2050, 66% of the world’s population will be staying in the urban area and thus in return it will help in the growing packaged food industry.

Spain to Witness Significant Growth

– The substantial growth in several industries, such as Food, FMCG, Groceries, Cosmetics, and many more, is expected to exhibit a significant increase in the adoption of different industrial label solutions in the country. Hence, the solution providers are innovating to provide enhanced offerings in the market, which will expand their market presence in the country.

– In 2019, Hi-Cone launched its 50% PCR ring carrier, RingCycles, and the new labels are designed to help educate consumers on the products sustainability credentials and illustrate how to recycle the rings properly in each region. For example, in Spain, the label points consumers to the yellow recycling bins while in the UK, the label points consumers to the RingRecycleMeprogram in partnership with TerraCycle. The labels, which are coloured green and white, were designed in the UK before entering the market last October in Spain and the UK.

– In August 2020, Fresenius Kabi, which has a firm presence in Barcelona, announced that it is introducing smart labels for a range of essential medications used in pharmaceutical space. The new labels, which feature embedded RFID technology, is expected to be introduced this year for medications commonly used in the operating room, with the first product launching in the next month.

