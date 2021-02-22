Industrial Display Market Global Insights 2021 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation

The Market Research on the “Industrial Display Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Industrial Display market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Industrial Display investments from 2021 till 2026.

The industrial display market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Industrial Display Market :

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– Oct 2019 – Samsung Electronics America announced the integration of Prismview, LLC sales and marketing teams into its display business, to further strengthen the companys display portfolio and salesforce.

– Feb 2019 – Emerson announced that it has completed the purchase of Intelligent Platforms from General Electric. The addition of Intelligent Platforms programmable logic controller (PLC) technologies will enable the company to expand its capabilities in machine control and discrete applications.

Key Market Trends: –

Transportation Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– Industrial displays in the transportation sector which are primarily the part of infrastructure mainly assist customers to make necessary reservations and helps to find out the ticket price, get information about arrivals and departures, and also to receive updates on the current status of reservations.

– Also, in airports and stations, they enable wayfinding for travelers and are also used to advertise brands, permitting organizations to efficiently and quickly communicate to the customer requirements for traveling.

– The primary products for the transportation sector are the industrial digital signage, public information displays, and industrial kiosks for ticket printing and booking, among others. These displays are used in various transportation verticals such as trains, buses, and airports. They are also being used for system control, entertainment purpose, cockpit for navigation, and others.

– With the increasing usage of air travel across various regions, the demand for these displays is expected to witness further demand during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period primarily owing to the strong demand for display technologies and the rising demand for automation solutions from various end-user industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas among others.

– The region is also witnessing a rapidly rising demand for remote monitoring solutions, interactive display modules and, human-machine interfaces, mostly due to the rising adoption of IoT-based technologies in the industrial segment.

