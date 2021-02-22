Indonesia Data Center Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Indonesia Data Center Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Data Center market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Data Center investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Indonesia Data Center Market was valued at USD 1785.2 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3354.41 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The prominent players in the Indonesia Data Center Market :

PT DCI Indonesia (DCI), Telkomsigma, NTT Communications Corporation, XL Axiata Tbk PT (Princeton Digital Group), GTN Data Center, NEX Datacenter, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– In June 2020 – DCI Indonesia launched the third data center building (JK3) and has started its operations this year and is expected to support the development of digital technology in Indonesia

Key Market Trends: –

A Surge in Mobile Data and Internet Users, to Boost the Market Growth

– The increasing number of internet and social media users are expected to influence the Indonesia data center market. According to StatCounter, Indonesia booked the fastest growth of the global top-ten smartphone markets in the third quarter of 2019, with shipments up 29% year-on-year. Moreover, according to We Are Social, as of October 2019, around 99% of the population in Indonesia watch videos online. In addition, about 79% of the respondents watch Vlogs too.

– According to Hootsuite, one in three global internet users now use voice interfaces on their mobile phones each month, but these figures are even higher in Asia with 48% of Indonesian internet users say they used a voice interface on their phone in the past month. With a penetration rate of over 88%, Hootsuite indicated that YouTube was the most used social network in Indonesia.

– Indonesias current e-commerce market is like Chinas online marketplace beginnings, with a large pool of entrepreneurial sellers providing goods purchased mainly based on social media recommendations. Moreover, the country is Asias foremost mobile-first nation, with one of the highest mobile-Facebook usage rates. This is also one of the major driving factors for the growth of data centers.

Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing Fuel the Market

– The deployment of data centers in Indonesia is likely to exceed supply due to the growing demand for cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT. Also, Cloud operators have overtaken financial service clients to be the most significant occupiers of data centers. In turn, multimedia content providers and cloud businesses drive strong demand for data center storage and networking in Indonesia.

– Google Cloud announced the opening of its new Jakarta region in June 2020, bringing services closer to its Indonesian and Southeast Asian consumers. The newly launched cloud platform marks the first Google region in Indonesia and the ninth in the Asia Pacific. It offers cloud computing services, data analytics, machine learning, and security and management tools for businesses.

– According to a 2019 study by Google Cloud, businesses that adopt public cloud services could add around USD 36 billion to Indonesias GDP between 2019 and 2023. They could also generate around 350,000 jobs across several industries. Also, Google Cloud Indonesia plans to roll out 150,000 training labs in Indonesia in 2020 to enable cloud computing training and certification for Indonesians.

