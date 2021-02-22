Indium Tin Oxide Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The global indium tin oxide market is currently witnessing strong growth. Indium tin oxide (ITO) is a colorless semiconductor material, with a ternary composition of indium, tin, and oxygen. It is manufactured by electronic beam evaporation or sputter deposition techniques. ITO is primarily adopted in manufacturing touch panels, sensors, flat panels, and heat-reflective coatings based on its physical properties, such as color-fastness, electromagnetic induction shielding, ultraviolet resistance, and high transparency. ITO is also utilized for minimizing radio frequency interference on touchscreens and as a protection layer on glass windows and doors. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.

Market Trends:

Significant growth of the electronics industry, along with the rising demand for smart devices globally, is driving the market growth. ITO is widely used as a coating layer on screens and touch panels in televisions, tablets, smartphones, cameras, and computer monitors. In addition to this, ITO is increasingly being incorporated in the manufacturing of thin-film photovoltaic (PV) cells for solar power generation facilities, thereby propelling the global market. All of these above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the demand for ITO in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global market. Some of the major players in the market are 3M Company, American Elements, Densitron Technologies, EFUN Technology, Umicore, Indium Corporation, Keeling & Walker Ltd, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Samsung Corning Precision Material, Sollensys, Tosoh Corporation, Touch International Inc., etc.

Market Breakup by Technology:

1. Sputtering

2. Vacuum Evaporation

3. Chemical Vapour Deposition

4. Spray Pyrolysis

5. Others

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Electrochromic Displays and LCDs

2. Touch Panels

3. Photovoltaics

4. Transparent Electrodes

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

