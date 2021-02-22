India Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Share, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Dynamic Random Access Memory Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Dynamic Random Access Memory Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

The global market for dynamic random access memory or DRAM has been an industry which has been showing a lot of growth in the recent past and has been able to get a decent amount of market share with the advancement in technology taking place in the recent few years

The manufacturers of computer hardware have been putting their emphasis on the development of new products which perform better and have an enhanced level of functionality like minimum amount of latency and maximum delivery of performance for capturing a better share in the market and for attracting many end users. RAM or Random Access Memory is a place in the devices where the data which is being used currently, operating systems as well as the application programs have been kept for the facilitation of quick access by the processor of the device. This is located in the vicinity to the processor and that makes this kind of memory a lot faster than the other conventional types of storage like the CD-ROM or hard disk.

The DRAM is the kind of RAM that chips on the circuit board and needs refreshing in milliseconds. This kind of RAM stores every bit of the data on the passive electronic component which is distinctly present inside the circuit board and consists of many capacitators and transistors and therefore it becomes and efficient component for the storage of the data then if it had been stored in a static manner. Another advantage of the DRAM is that it is a lot less costly than the static RAM and thus it becomes an option which is a lot more preferable for integration in devices such as mobile phones and computers. On the basis of application, the global dynamic random access memory market is segmented into computing device, mobile device, server and specialized DRAM.

DRAM Companies

The major players in the dynamic random access memory market are,

Nanya Technology Corporation

Samsung Electronics co. ltd

Hynix Inc. Powerchip Technology Corporation

Texas Instruments

The strategy they follow is giving cost-effective solutions and collaborating with other manufacturers for better market share.

Smartphone Growth Boosting The Dynamic Random Access Memory Market Growth

The biggest factors which are driving the growth for this market are the mobile phones which demand the low power and high performance DRAM and this is promising good amount of growth in the market. The other major driver for growth is the significant growth in the markets of smart phones in China, India as well as Indonesia.

Moreover, the introduction of the new devices in fields like thin notebooks and hybrid devices that offer a higher battery life and a robust performance level have been backed by the dynamic RAM too and have been expected to propel the growth in the market of DRAM in future. The restricting factor though is the availability of a substitute in the form of NAND flash as it is also rising in terms of growth.

Asia Pacific To Lead The Dynamic Random Access Memory Market And Witness Considerable Growth

The market for Dynamic Random Access memory has been touted to see a healthy amount of growth in the period of projection. This can be attributed largely attributed to its preference in smartphones and the fact that the smartphones have been becoming popular in the developing countries like China, Brazil and India. The region of Asia Pacific has been dominating in the region in the market of Dynamic Random Access Memory and has been expected to stay dominant in the coming few years. The other markets that are doing well are North America which has been performing very well in the past and has been expected to continue to do so in the period of forecast. The region of Middle East and Africa has been expected to show the best growth rate in the period of forecast.

Key Market Segments:

By Technology: DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, Mobile, Graphic

By Application: Mobile Devices, PC/Laptop, Server, Other

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

