Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Antioxidants Market to Reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2027

The quest for stiff and lightweight packaging material has been, and will continue to lift the innovation bars of manufacturers, as exponentially growing e-Commerce channels depend upon reliable packaging and speedy transportation. With the convergence of antioxidants and plastic, this new formulation is found to have high thermal stability and resistance against oxidation, which has further led to the infiltration of plastic antioxidants in numerous industries – aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, and electronics.

As industrialists seek materials with longer-shelf life for their products, plastic antioxidants are likely to grow in importance and value during the forecast period. Sensing the enormous business opportunities underlying in the plastic antioxidants market, Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its recent study, studies the undercurrents exerting their influence on market growth.

Charting the Evolution of the Plastic Antioxidants Market

Plastic, as a material, is susceptible to temperature variations, which necessitated the addition of chemicals – phenolics, amines, blends, phosphites, and thioesters – to prevent it from turning hard at low temperatures and soft at high temperatures. Products manufactured using plastic antioxidants are shielded from the effects of time, which offers them longer shelf life. In 2018, plastic antioxidants recorded a volume sales of ~ 274 thousand tons, corresponding to a value of US$ 807 million, and this is likely to grow in terms of adoption at a CAGR of ~ 6% during 2019-2027.

In recent times, the plastic antioxidants market has been growing in parallel with the automotive industry, given the demand for lightweight plastic for enhancing the fuel efficiency of vehicles. The trend of adding antioxidants during the manufacturing of automotive components has been on a surge; this is intended to delay their degradation. As manufacturers intensify their investments in improving the properties of plastic antioxidants, new application areas are likely to surface, which will upkeep the steadily growing demand in the coming years.

PVC to Remain the Material of Choice of the Construction Industry

Stabilized polypropylene (PP) used for protecting products against thermo-oxidative degradation is likely to remain preferred for the development of packaging products. However, surging investments in the construction sector have been generating high demand for PVC for the development of pipes, sliders, and electric cables, and given the ascending demand for residential areas from the increasing populace, their adoption is likely to remain high during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, on account of high growth in the construction sector, holds high revenue potential in the plastic antioxidants market. China’s dominance in the consumer goods sector will further reflect on the overall market size of Asia Pacific. In addition, growing investments in automotive, electronics, and consumer goods sectors will aid Asia Pacific in retaining its leading status in the market.

With rising concerns apropos of the severe health hazards – birth defects, infertility, delay in neurodevelopment, and hormone disruptions, among others – posed by plastic antioxidants in tandem with the ill-effects on the environment, end users seek materials other than plastic, such as bio-based antioxidants developed using plants, a factor that is likely to deter the steady growth of the market.

Plastic Antioxidants Market – Strategies to Gain Competitive Advantage

Target Applications of Propylene-based Antioxidants

As propylene offers low density and high melting temperatures, it has been spectating a surge in demand for the development of restorable plastic products. In addition, packaging bags manufactured from these materials delay evaporation and dehydration, which aids in retaining the freshness and taste of food and beverages. Manufacturers can capitalize on this property to penetrate deeper into end-use industries by developing application-specific propylene-based antioxidants.

Focus on Improving Performance Characteristics

Since polymers tend to change with time when exposed to radiation, corrosive environment, and excessive heat, these changes exert influence on their service life and properties. With the introduction of plastic antioxidants, manufacturers are able to offer products with extended shelf life. As they seek a distinguished position in the market, focus on developing plastic antioxidants that resist the effects of temperature, pressure, and environmental dynamics can aid them in reaching the desired heights.

Expand Amine-based Product Portfolio

With the focus of the automotive industry on reducing the overall weight of components and vehicles, the demand for amine has been growing at a striking rate. Besides keeping check on the weight, amine polymers ensure excellent protection against temperature. Since electric vehicles and self-driving cars are a part of the immediate future of the automotive industry, manufacturers can shift their strategy gears towards broadening their amine-based product portfolios to leverage the underlying opportunity.

Plastic Antioxidants Market Operating Amidst Moderate Degree of Fragmentation

The plastic antioxidants market is a landscape, wherein, the existing potential of a single market player lacks the required momentum to move the entire industry at a significant pace. Collectively, frontrunners account for ~ 32% of the plastic antioxidants market share with robust distribution and sales channel across the globe, which gives them an upper hand over their regional competitors. These players include:

BASF SE

SI Group, Inc

SONGWON Industrial Group

ADEKA Corporation

These leaders strive to target multiple end-use applications by expanding their manufacturing competency. For instance, BASF SE boasts of its expertise in the production of chemicals and their distribution in over 90 countries across the globe. BASF SE realized the potential of the Asia Pacific market, and in January 2019, it announced the launch of a new antioxidant production facility in Shanghai, China.

Regional players, in contrast, focus on extending the properties of plastic antioxidants and expand in terms of capability by entering into partnerships with players located in key geographies. For instance, Raschig GmbH offers high-performance antioxidants to safeguard products from the harsh effects of mechanical strain, heat, and light. High working capital coupled with the interrupted supply of raw materials in the moderately fragmented plastic antioxidants market is likely to narrow down the entry passage for new players.

