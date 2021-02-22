Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Airbag Electronics Market Forecast to 2027 – Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Hyundai Mobis, Joyson Safety Systems., Nihon Plast Co, Robert Bosch GmbH

An airbag is a system in a vehicle which is designed to inflate at the time of the collision. It consists of the airbag cushion, inflation module, a flexible fabric bag, and impact sensor. Increasing concern about safety features in-vehicle is the prime factor, which is boosting the market. The growing popularity of automotive electronics, such as smart airbag, is also fueling the automotive airbag electronics market.

Rising demand for safer, efficient driving system in vehicles and stringent government regulation for vehicle safety is primarily driving the automotive airbag electronics market. Additionally, automation, IIoT, and advanced sensors are deploying in airbag electronic system, which is also driving the market. Furthermore, a rapid increase in automobiles sales in developing countries, and a growing demand for electric vehicles, and pedestrian protection airbags are creating huge opportunities for the automotive airbag electronics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive airbag electronics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc

Continental AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Hyundai Mobis

Joyson Safety Systems.

Nihon Plast Co, Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Global Automotive Airbag Electronics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Airbag Control Unit, Sensor); Vehicle Class (Class A/B, Class C, Class D, Class E, Class F, SUVs) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Airbag Electronics Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Automotive Airbag Electronics market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Automotive Airbag Electronics industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Airbag Electronics market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Automotive Airbag Electronics market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Airbag Electronics market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

