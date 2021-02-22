Impact Modifiers Market Qualitative, Quantitative Research, Size, Trends, Competition and Projection by 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Impact Modifiers Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Impact Modifiers Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Dow Inc., Lanxess AG, Kaneka Corporation, Arkema S.A., Lg Chem Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corp., Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Impact Modifiers market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Impact Modifiers market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Dow Inc., Lanxess Ag, Kaneka Corporation, Arkema S.A., Lg Chem Ltd. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Impact Modifiers market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Impact Modifiers market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Impact Modifiers market.

Global Impact Modifiers Market is valued approximately USD 3.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Impact modifiers are used in plastic resins to enhance the toughness and durability of the resins, which are commonly added to compounded materials. Also, the impact modifiers helps to improve several properties including flammability, processability, weather ability, tensile properties, cost, and heat distortion. Impact modifiers has the rubbery nature or elasticity that absorb the energy of the impact and make polymer compounds more durable in which they incorporated. The growing demand for plastics, rise in urbanization and construction activities, no close substitute of impact modifiers and conventional materials being replaced by engineering plastics in end-use applications are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance: according to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on 10th February 2020, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that 3.2 million houses will be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), out of the total sanctioned 1.03 crore houses in India. As per Statista, the production of plastic was 270 million metric ton worldwide, which had risen to 359 million metric ton of plastic production in 2018. Thus, increase in demand of plastics in several industries such as consumer goods, construction, automotive, packaging, textile, agriculture, and medical, among others drive the growth of impact modifiers market. Furthermore, the the market players are relying on various strategies including product launch, acquisition and others will accelerate the demand for this market. For instance: on 24th August 2018, Mitsui Elastomers Singapore Pte Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Chemicals Inc., has announced the expansion of its TAFMER™ high-performance elastomers, production capacity. Whereas, prohibition of PVC products across various end-use industries is the major factor restraining the growth of global Impact Modifiers market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Impact Modifiers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing demand from end-use applications such as packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer goods.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dow Inc.

Lanxess AG

Kaneka Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Lg Chem Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

ABS

ASA

AIM

MBS

EPDM

CPE

Others

by Application:

PVC

Polyamide

Polyesters

Engineering Plastics

Others

By End-use Industry:

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Impact Modifiers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

