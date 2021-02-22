Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Casein Glue Market

Casein Glue: Introduction

Casein glue is a type of an adhesive made from milk protein. It offers strong adhesion property over a long period of time and is resistant to water. However, it has a longer drying time.

Casein-based glues are formulated from casein, hydrated lime, water, and sodium hydroxide. Casein glue is primarily used in applications such as woodworking, labeling, and aircraft. Casein glue is also used in transformer board manufacturing owing to its oil permeability. However, casein glue can be largely replaced with synthetic resins.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79532

Key Drivers of Global Casein Glue Market

The global casein glue market is expected to expand at a steady pace due to rise in usage of the glue in various applications such as labeling, packaging, furniture making, and printing

Increase in consumption of various types of packaging products, owing to growth in the packaging sector, is expected to fuel the demand for casein glue

Enactment of numerous regulations on petrochemical-based products and increase in demand for natural polymer adhesives are estimated to propel the demand for casein glue in the near future

Natural glues are being replaced by synthetic glues; however, casein glue is still used effectively in various applications such as woodworking, printing, packaging, furniture production, bonding labels on containers, and book and box bindings

Enquiry Before Buying:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=79532

Label Bonding Application Segment to Expand at Significant Pace

Casein glue is primarily used in label bonding applications owing to its water resistant property. This is expected to propel the demand for casein glue in the labeling sector. Expansion of the packaging industry is further driving the demand for casein glue in packaging, printing, and labeling applications.

In wood bonding, casein glue offers superior adhesion strength as compared to other plant and animal glues. Casein glue also offers better moisture resistance and aging characteristics compared to other natural glues. Casein also is used to improve the adhering characteristics of paints and coatings.

Request Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=79532

Covid-19 Impact on Casein Glue Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sudden pause in manufacturing activities across the globe, thereby affecting the demand for various products. The pandemic has also impacted the availability of a variety of renewable chemicals including casein glue. The current disruption in trade is estimated to severely impact the availability of chemical stocks in import-dependent countries.

Certain segments of the market such as labeling and packaging are witnessing a steady growth owing to rise in demand for various packaging products. This is projected to augment the demand for casein glue in the near future. Easing of restrictions on trade and public discourse about restarting economic activities in the consumer goods market space indicate the recovery of demand for casein glue.

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global Casein Glue Market

In terms of region, the global casein glue market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is a major consumer of casein glue across the globe. The region is likely to witness a significant rise in demand for the glue in the near future owing to expansion of packaging and wood working industries in the region.

Increase in demand for natural adhesives in various end-use industries, such as furniture manufacturing, product labeling, packaging, and paints & coatings, is projected to fuel the demand for casein glue during the forecast period

North America and Europe followed Asia Pacific in terms of demand for casein glue in 2019. Germany, France, and the U.K. are key countries of the market in Europe. The casein glue market in North America and Europe is estimated to expand owing to various factors such as increase in demand for natural adhesives and implementation of stringent regulations against the use of petrochemical-based adhesives and resins in these regions.

Key Players Operating in the Market

The global casein glue market is fragmented, with the presence of a number of domestic players. Expansion, acquisition, joint venture, and collaboration are key strategies adopted by major players to expand their presence in the global casein glue market.

Key players operating in the global casein glue market include: