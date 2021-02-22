Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Overview

Immunofluorescence is an antibody and antigen reaction in which antibodies are well labeled with a fluorescent dye and it is identified with the help of a fluorescent microscope. Some of the fluorochromes that are widely used are calcofluor white, rhodamine, lissamine, and acridine orange. However, various factors like cross-reactivity, sensitivity, flexibility, complexity, cost, time consumed, and others affects the immunofluorescence assays. The immunofluorescence assays are performed both ways direct and indirect immunofluorescence. It is a specific technique widely used for light microscopy with a fluorescence microscope and utilized mostly on microbial samples.

Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Growth Factors

One of the major factors driving the global immunofluorescence assay market is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. The surging research and development activities to innovate new ways for testing are boosting the growth of the global immunofluorescence assay market. Moreover, the increasing burden of diseases like neurological disorders, infectious diseases, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and many others globally has positively shaped the trajectory of the global immunofluorescence assay market during the forecast period. The growing investments by the major market players for innovating more safer and effective tests kit are bolstering the growth of the global immunofluorescence assay market. The extensive research to enhance the quality of test kits and protocols to strengthen the global market is supporting the growth of the global immunofluorescence assay market.

Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Segmentation

The global immunofluorescence assay market can be segmented into end-users, diseases, type, product, and region.

By end-users, the market can be segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment holds the largest share in the global immunofluorescence assay market due to the growing utilization of the technology in the drug development and discovery process.

By diseases, the market can be segmented into autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, cancer, and others. The cancer segment holds hegemony over others due to the growing prevalence of the diseases globally. Moreover, the wide adoption of the technique for diagnosis and study of the diseases also supports the growth of the segment.

By type, the market can be segmented into direct immunofluorescence and indirect immunofluorescence. The indirect immunofluorescence segment dominates the global immunofluorescence assay market due to its advantages like low cost as compared to the direct immunofluorescence, better amplification of the signal, flexibility, and sensitivity.

By product, the market can be segmented into consumables & accessories, instruments, kits, reagents, and antibodies. The kit segment accounts for the largest share in the global immunofluorescence assay market owing to the growing demand for complete testing solutions from one provider.

Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Regional analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global immunofluorescence assay market due to the rising incidences of infectious and chronic illness cases. Moreover, the growing research and development activities coupled with the increasing investments further supports the growth of the regional market.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth with high CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need for improved products for healthcare and academic purposes.

Asia Pacific is also growing fast in the global immunofluorescence assay market due to the emergence of prominent market players in the region.

Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Competitive Players

Some of the major companies in the global immunofluorescence assay market are Danaher, Sino Biological Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BD, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abcam plc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., MaxVision Biosciences Inc, AESKU GROUP GmbH, Elabscience, Inc., EpiGentek Group, Abnova Corporation, J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., Celebs, Zyagen, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Becton, Enzo Biochem, Inc., Maravai LifeSciences, Danaher Corporation, Sino Biological, Inc., MEDIPAN GmbH, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Werfen Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abcam plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



What Reports Provides