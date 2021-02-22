Humidity Sensors Market Global Insights 2021 : General Electric Company, Laird Connectivity, Honeywell International

The Market Research on the “Humidity Sensors Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Humidity Sensors market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Humidity Sensors investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Humidity Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2021 to 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Humidity Sensors Market :

General Electric Company, Laird Connectivity, E+E Elektronik GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Mischell Instrument UK, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– May 2020 – The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) announced that it had developed humidity sensor technology that can detect moisture, such as skin sweat or tidal volume with high sensitivity using molybdenum sulfide (MoS2), an inorganic compound composed of molybdenum and sulfur. The sensitivity of the humidity sensor is more than 66,000 percent, the world’s highest. It is more than 660 times higher than that of the sensors currently available. The detection time is 0.5 seconds, which is up to 12 times faster than conventional commercial sensors that take five to six seconds.

– October 2019 – Laird Connectivity announced the new Sentrius BT510 Bluetooth v5 Long Range sensor, which delivers robust and reliable sensor data in the harshest environments. This new solution provides Bluetooth v5 connectivity in a small, low-cost footprint making it an ideal solution for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Key Market Trends: –

Growth in the Automotive Sector is Expected to Drive the Market

– Based on end-use, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to the increasing adoption of the humidity sensor to ensure that air inside the car is optimally regulated. These sensors can particularly help in preventing windscreen fogging inside the car cabin. These sensors are also be used to monitor the dew point and air intake of cars.

– In the automotive industry, capacitive humidity sensors are used in their millions in modern control circuits, designed to adapt fuel mixtures, control air conditioning systems, or detect fogged-up windscreens.

– Automotive businesses all over the world are concentrating on vehicle electrification, where humid sensors have extensive use. According to EV-volumes.com, global plug-in vehicle deliveries of 2019 reached 2264 400 units, 9 % higher than for 2018, which is a clear departure from the growth rates of the previous six years, which were between 46 and 69 %.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The North American regional market commanded the global humidity sensor market as the region is the home to numerous leading humidity sensor manufacturers. Furthermore, the adoption of air quality monitoring systems with integrated humidity sensor solutions is growing in the area. The requirement for sensor solutions that can be integrated into handheld devices is also pushing the demand for innovative humidity sensor solutions in the North American regional market.

– Regulatory agencies and governments in several countries, specifically in the United States, are aggressively implementing emission and safety control standards that need the installation of humidity sensor solutions in cars. The demand for humidity sensor solutions is anticipated to rise in the region as a result. The development of smart cities, smart homes, and growth in IoT infrastructure are also expected to drive the demand for humidity sensor solutions for environmental monitoring applications.

– For instance, city governments in the region are to invest approximately USD 41 trillion over the next 20 years to upgrade their infrastructure to benefit from the IoT. With these massive investments, the IoT will transform the quality of life for citizens in cities. Intel and The City of San Jose, CA, are collaborating on a public-private partnership project which implements Intels IoT Smart City Demonstration Platform to further the Citys Green Vision initiative.

