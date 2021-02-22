Human Capital Management Software Market Precise Outlook 2021 : Oracle Corporation, Workday, Inc., Ultimate Software Group

The Market Research on the “Human Capital Management Software Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Human Capital Management Software market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Human Capital Management Software investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Human Capital Management Software market was valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 24.64 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The prominent players in the Global Human Capital Management Software Market :

SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, Workday, Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Inc., ADP, LLC., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– June 2019 – WorkForce Software announced a significant equity investment from affiliates of Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. (Evergreen), the technology-focused private equity arm of Elliott Management Corporation. With the investment, Evergreen will become equal partners with Insight Partners, which has been the majority investor in WorkForce Software since 2014.

– February 2019 – SAP AG acquired a stake in Newgen Software Technologies Limited, which provides enterprise solutions in banking, financial services, insurance, telecom and government segments. It also handles Business Process Management and Enterprise Content Management.

Key Market Trends: –

Cloud to Dominate the Market

– The feature-richness, ease of use, and data capacity characteristics of the cloud-based applications are driving the cloud adoption across all enterprise application solutions of which CRM and HCM were the first to be taken to the cloud.

– The cloud-based HCM solutions are enabling enterprises to make effective employee engagement tools leveraging the social media integration, and other APIs for learning, coaching and recruiting tools that disrupt the market.

– In 2018, Oracle in their cloud predictions forecasted that by 2020, 50% of production workloads in regulated industries will migrate to the cloud.

– Anticipating the growth in the cloud adoption across enterprises, the HCM vendors are also offering cloud-based solutions while continuing their on-premise offerings, but with lesser focus on innovation compared to the cloud-based solutions.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing workforce. According to International Labor Organisation, unemployment was low by international standards, at around 4.2 % in 2018, while number of employed persons in the region grew by some 23 million (or 1.2 %) between 2017 and 2019.

– Workers in China are shifting from agricultural and manufacturing sector to sevices due to ageing population.

– According to Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) account for more than 90 percent of all businesses in the APEC region and employ between 60 and 80 percent of the workforce. Thus trend is expected to continue in future as the population rises.

– The APEC SME Working Group (SMEWG) assists SMEs to become more competitive while seeking to contribute to a more open trade and investment environment. This calls for more vendors coming up with HCM software.

