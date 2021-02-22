Hospital Outsourcing Market Key Players Profiles, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Hospital Outsourcing Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Hospital Outsourcing Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

The global Hospital Outsourcing market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Hospital Outsourcing market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, The Allure Group Inc., Integrated Medical Transport, Sodexo Group and more – all the leading players operating in the global Hospital Outsourcing market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Hospital Outsourcing market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Hospital Outsourcing market.

Global Hospital Outsourcing Market is valued approximately at USD 271 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Hospitals are gradually outsourcing core activities to third-party service providers, like IT services and medical billing. The hospitals primarily outsource medical billing and IT services to third-party service providers because of the dearth of expertise and unavailability of trained professionals in the industry. Furthermore, the hospital outsourcing industry has further transformed outsourcing processes owing to the developments of global delivery models, reduction in costs, and facility of secured data access. Consequently, the adoption of hospital outsourcing techniques has been increasing since the last few years. Moreover, the rise in number of patient visits in hospitals and other healthcare organizations, along with surging healthcare costs are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, in 2018, there were almost 116 million patients visited in health care center, representing an increase from 74 million patients visit in the year 2009. Similarly, as per the source, in 2018, there were nearly 8.3 billion persons were visited in hospitals in China, up from 5.5 billion person-times since 2009. Moreover, the rising federal mandate to implement electronic health record (EHR) is further amplifying the market growth all over the world. For instance: the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act established in 2009, to motivate the execution of EHR. This act was intended at rising overall EHR utilization by providing government support to bridge the gap amongst the end-user and technology. Therefore, these factor is accelerating the adoption of hospital outsourcing services since it provides more advanced offerings to the healthcare organizations for patient’s medication. However, the data security and privacy concern are one of the prime factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Hospital Outsourcing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in outsourcing activities of the local hospitals, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising consolidation in healthcare industry along with surging healthcare costs across developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the hospital outsourcing market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

The Allure Group Inc.

Integrated Medical Transport

Sodexo Group

Aramark Corporation

LogistiCare Solutions LLC

Flatworld Solutions

Alere Inc.

ABM Industries Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Public

Private

By Service:

Healthcare IT

Clinical services

Business Services

Transportation Services

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

