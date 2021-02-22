Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market: Overview

Hospital-acquired infections are a major cause of death across the globe. These are also called healthcare-associated infections or nosocomial infections. It is a kind of infection that is contracted in the hospital or any other healthcare centers. The various causes of HAIs are fungal, viral, and bacterial infections. The factors that lead to HAIs are the poor maintenance of hygiene and growing complacency among healthcare workers.

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market: Growth Factors

One of the major factors driving the global hospital-acquired infections therapeutic market is the high prevalence of HAIs coupled with the launch and approval of new therapies in the market. Moreover, the growing research and development activities further propel the growth of the global hospital-acquired infections therapeutic market. The increasing number of patients in the hospital along with surging antimicrobial resistance among different strains of bacteria is likely to boost the market growth globally. The understaffing & inadequate hospital equipment and increasing overcrowding in the healthcare sectors are bolstering the growth of the global hospital-acquired infections therapeutic market. Moreover, lack of sufficient knowledge regarding safety measures for blood transfusion and the growing geriatric population are boosting the global hospital-acquired infections therapeutic market significantly. The growing incidences of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease have significantly contributed toward the growth of the market globally.

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market: Segmentation

The global hospital-acquired infections therapeutic market can be segmented into infection type, drug class, and region.

By drug class, the market can be segmented into antifungal drugs, antiviral drugs, and antibacterial drugs. The antibacterial drugs segment accounts for the largest share in the global hospital-acquired infections therapeutics market owing to the fact that bacteria is the root cause of a large number of HAIs and hence a huge number of antibacterial drugs are produced to treat them. Moreover, it is regarded as a first-line therapy treatment for HAIs. Patients affected with gram negative or positive pathogens require the antibiotics treatment. The antibacterial drug can further be bifurcated into protein synthesis inhibitors, cell wall synthesis inhibitors, and others.

By infection type, the market can be segmented into bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and others. The surgical site infections segment holds hegemony over others due to the surging number of surgical procedures and substantial rise of SSI cases.

The urinary tract infections segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing number of UTI cases coupled with the rising incidences of people regarding ailment’s condition. UTI majorly affects the urethra, ureters, bladders, and kidneys. Moreover, there is a significant surge in awareness among the people regarding UTI tract disease treatment especially in the underdeveloped region is fueling the growth of the segment.

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market: Regional analysis

Europe accounts for the largest share in the global hospital-acquired infections therapeutic market due to the growing prevalence of HAIs and surging approvals & developments of the novel therapeutic drug. Moreover, the increasing accessibility of such novel therapeutics further propels the growth of the regional markets.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness huge growth with high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of prominent market players in the region. Moreover, poor healthcare expenditure and low awareness among the people in underdeveloped countries in the region further propel the regional market growth.

North America is a potential region in the global hospital-acquired infections therapeutic market due to the increasing number of multidrug-resistant pathogens and the presence of prominent market players in the region.

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global hospital-acquired infections therapeutic market are Allergan Plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Actavis plc, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Inc, Cipla Inc.

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



