Home Security System Market Size, Segmented by Product Type, Top Manufacturers, By End-User Industry, Geography Trends and Forecast 2027

Home Security System Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing disposable income especially in emerging countries is the major growth factor of the Global Home Security System Market.

Global Home Security System Market is valued at USD 46.18 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 97.09 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 11.20% over the forecast period.

Home security system is security hardware solutions that are protecting the securing entry points such as doors, windows and interior space containing various valuable resources. In this system different types of security device are included like interior & exterior motion sensors, control panel, wired or wireless security cameras, and high decibel sirens or alarms. Door and window sensor in security system detects and reports the opening and closing of doors and windows. In the home security system alarm are also used to receive alerts. For example, Godrej company sensors not only detect just fire and robbers, but also protect from glass breakage.

Global home security system market report is segmented on the basis of home type, system type, offering and regional & country level. Based on home type, global home security system market is classified as independent homes, condominiums/apartments. Based on system type, market is classified as professionally installed and monitored, self-installed and professionally monitored and do-it-yourself (DIY). Based on offering, global home security system market is further classified as products (fire protection systems, video surveillance systems, access control systems, entrance control systems and intruder alarms). Services are further sub classified as (security system integration services, remote monitoring services, fire protection services, video surveillance services and access control services).

The regions covered in this Home Security System Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of home security system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players-

Global Home Security System Market report covers prominent players like ADT, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, ASSA ABLOY, SECOM, Robert Bosch, United Technologies , Godrej & Boyce, Alarm.com, Allegion, Control4, Schneider Electric, Legrand, ABB, Comcast, STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Nortek Security & Control, Frontpoint, Vivint and Other.

Increasing Security Concerns Customers Worldwide is Driving the Global Home Security System Market

Due to the increasing rate of theft there is an increased security concerns among the customers worldwide which is one of the key factors anticipated to grow the home security system market. Additionally, with the increasing use of internet in day today life and significant adoption of smart phones is also supplementing the growth of global home security system market. Moreover, rapid urbanization is increasingly making the use of Wi-Fi technology which is mostly used in homes and commercial establishments also rapidly growing. For building security purpose the demand of security system is also increased. However, lack of awareness about the advanced security solutions may obstruct the growth of this market. Moreover, the strategies adopted by telecom providers & electrical distributors will create the new opportunities for this market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Home Security System Market.

North America is the expected to dominate the global home security system market within the forecast period owing to the evolvement of advanced sensor technologies for smart homes and high disposable income helps. In the past few years, increasing cases of theft, burglary, which have made the people as well as the government to invest in this sector. Europe is exponentially growing region due to higher spending capabilities of organizations to invest in premium IoT security solutions and services are contributing to the growth of the market. Due to increasing urbanization, residential, commercial and industrial sector are increasingly need security system in Asia pacific region. With the increasing urbanization the use of smartphones and internet users is also increased in this region. Increasing telecom industries is also one of the important factors to foster home security system market growth in Asia pacific region.

Market Segmentation:–

By Home Type:

Independent Homes

Condominiums/Apartments

By System Type:

Professionally Installed and Monitored

Self-Installed and Professionally Monitored

Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

By Offering:

Products

Fire Protection Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Access Control Systems

Entrance Control Systems

Intruder Alarms

Services

Security System Integration Services

Remote monitoring Services

Fire Protection Services

Video Surveillance Services

Access Control Services

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



