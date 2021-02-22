Hemoglobinopathies Market Report Analysis 2021, Growing Demand for Hemoglobinopathies, Industry, Growth, Regional Revenue, Top Company Profiles, CAGR Values

Global Hemoglobinopathies Market is valued at USD 5.74 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11.08 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.85% over the forecast period.

Increasing need of screening for sickle cell disease specifically in newborns is anticipated to drive the growth of Global Hemoglobinopathies Market.

A hemoglobinopathy is an inherited blood disorder in which person has an abnormal form of hemoglobin or decreased production of hemoglobin. Globally, hemoglobinopathies is one of the most common inherited diseases and much more common in northern and central Europe including Germany due to immigration. Clear understanding of the genetics and structure of the globin chains and Hb is required during the diagnosis of hemoglobinopathies. The most common hemoglobinopathies include the sickle cell disease (SCD) and thalassemias (alpha- and beta-). Hemoglobinopathies includes a large heterogeneous group of inherited disorders of hemoglobin synthesis that can be sub classified into thalassemia syndromes and structural hemoglobin variants.

Hemoglobinopathies Market report is segmented on the basis of application, diagnosis, end-user and regional & country level. Based upon application, hemoglobinopathies market is segmented into thalassemia, sickle cell disease (SCD) and others. Based upon diagnosis, hemoglobinopathies market is segmented as hemoglobin isoelectric focusing, hemoglobin electrophoresis, high performance liquid chromatography, genetic testing and hemoglobin solubility test. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, diagnosis laboratories and research laboratories.

The regions covered in this Global Hemoglobinopathies Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Global hemoglobinopathies market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing Cases of Sickle Cell Disorders and Thalassemia Coupled with Increasing Awareness of Healthcare is Expected to Grow the Global Hemoglobinopathies Market.

The hemoglobinopathies market is expected to witness a huge demand immensely from the past few years, mainly due to the increasing cases of the sickle cell diseases (SCD), β–thalassemia, and rising prevalence of blood related disorders among the individuals worldwide. WHO revealed that, around 7 % of the world’s population carries a hemoglobinopathy gene. In addition to this, screening and accurate identification of hemoglobin (Hb) variants have become extremely important in early days to carry out antenatal diagnosis and prevention of Hb disorders by the hemoglobinopathies. According to world health organization (WHO) reported that, nearly 5% of the world population is found with genetic hemoglobin (Hb) disorders and every year more than 42 million carriers and over 12,000 infants’ major and clinically significant hemoglobinopathy. Furthermore, new therapeutic approaches supported by favorable government initiatives from the emerging countries are fostering the growth of global hemoglobinopathies market. However, this approach is specifically required the unidirectional flow, proper training and relatively high cost can turn out to be restraining factor of this market.

North America is Expected to Dominating the Global Hemoglobinopathies Market.

North America is anticipated to dominate the hemoglobinopathies market during the forecast period. Increased immigration of high risk population along with the improved treatment and widespread presence of healthcare infrastructure has contributed to the vast implementation of newborn screening programs in this region. Nearly 70,000 to 100,000 Americans have sickle cell disease. The evolvement of non-sickling disorders, such as β thalassemia and Hb H disease varies across the US is largely required the testing solutions like Hemoglobinopathies. In addition, Asia pacific is exponentially growing region due to the fact that recent advancements in therapeutic approaches attaining the huge interest coupled with the rise in awareness of sickle cell diseases in this region.

Market Segmentation:–

By Application: Thalassemia, Sickle cell disease (SCD), Others

By Diagnosis: Hemoglobin isoelectric focusing, Hemoglobin electrophoresis, High performance liquid chromatography, Genetic testing, Hemoglobin solubility test

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnosis laboratories, Research laboratories

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

