Healthcare Information System Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021-2027

Healthcare Information System Market is valued at USD 95.46 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 158.89 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.55% over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare facilities, and rising demand for cloud-based systems are some factors driving the growth of the market.

Healthcare Information System Companies

Top 21 Healthcare Information System Market Vendors are,

Scope of Healthcare Information System Market Report–

Healthcare information system is a computer aided system that organizes, stores and double checks all the medical information of patient. This system is designed to provide and improve clinical quality and care for each patient every time. Healthcare IT system replaces the paper chart such as patient health history, prescriptions, doctor’s notes and dictation and all other information of patient in the form of electronically preserved data. It reduces the chance of errors because it is required to enter the accurate information of patient. These are used in several methods such as electronic medical records (EMR), computerized physicians order entry, laboratory information systems, pharmacy information systems, radiology information systems, and PACS. Clinical information system also eases healthcare organizations to participate in health information exchanges (HIEs) to share patient data between health systems.

Global healthcare information system market report is segmented on the basis of product type, delivery mode, type, end-user and regional & country level. Based on product type, global healthcare information system market is classified as computerized physician order entry (CPOE) system, laboratory information system (LIS), radiology information system (RIS), pharmacy information system (PIS), picture archiving and communication system (PACS), and electronic medical records (EMR) System. Based upon delivery mode, global healthcare information system market is classified into on-premises and cloud based. Based upon type, global healthcare information system market is classified into hardware, software, and services. Based upon end-user, global healthcare information system market is classified into hospital, outpatient/outside hospital and business office.

The regions covered in this healthcare information system market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of healthcare information system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global healthcare information system market report covers prominent players like Optum, Cerner, Cognizant, Change Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Epic Systems, Dell Technologies, Allscripts, GE Healthcare, IBM, Athenahealth, Oracle Corporation, Conduent, Infor, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Limited, Conifer Health, Nuance, 3M, Inovalon, InterSystems, Leidos, Softheon, Omnicell, Ciox Health, and others.

Market Dynamics–

Increasing use of electronic health record system by the healthcare providers have attributed massively towards the growth of healthcare information system market. The basic electronic health record adoption rate was increased by 11% in 2015 from the year 2014. However, lack of qualified and skilled professionals and high expenses of maintenance and services and issues related with interoperability are the factors which are hampering the market growth of global healthcare information systems. Moreover, Uptake of electronic systems such as electronic health record or electronic medical record and technological advancement are also, creates growth opportunities for the healthcare information system market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis–

North America dominates the healthcare information system market due to public sector spending, specifically by Medicare and Medicaid and robust demand for high quality diagnostics system. According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the US National health expenditures represent approximately 18% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), which is expected to reach roughly 20%, by 2020. Europe holds the second position in the market. Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain and the U.K. are estimated to account for a major share of the Western Europe healthcare information system market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific has a huge market potential for healthcare information system. India and China are some of the rapidly growing countries, followed by South Korea. Consequently, the government in these rapidly developing economies has taken various efforts to improve healthcare services and provide better infrastructure.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global Healthcare Information System Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Healthcare Information System Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Healthcare Information System Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Healthcare Information System Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Healthcare Information System Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type: – Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) system, Laboratory Information System (LIS), Radiology Information System (RIS), Pharmacy Information System (PIS), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Electronic Medical Records (EMR) System

By Delivery Mode: – On-Premises, Cloud Based

By Type:- Hardware, Software, Services

By End-User:- Hospital, Outpatient/Outside Hospital, Business Office

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

