Health Insurance Industry 2021 With Covid-19 Impact And Market Research by Size, Top Leading Countries, Companies :Unitedhealth Group, Centene, Aviva, BMI Healthcare, Oracle, VHI Group, ALLIANZ CARE, AXA, Bupa

DBMR analyses the Health Insurance Market to account to USD 2,259,670.09 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period. The growing cost of healthcare and need for efficient flow of processes without the inconvenience caused due to payment processes will help in driving the growth of the health insurance market.

Global Health Insurance Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, in the market for health insurance, the market leader UnitedHealth Group accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10% to 15% in the global health insurance market. In North America health insurance market, an estimated market share of approximately 30% to 33% is held by UnitedHealth Group which is a leader in health insurance in the U.S. Additionally, the company is continuously involved in the business expansion activities to increase its global and regional presence in health insurance policies. The health insurance sales revenue of United Health Group has increased drastically by approximately 12% as compared to 2018 to generate sales revenue of USD 226 billion in 2019.

In November 2019, UnitedHealth Group care announced that the company will open 14 UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers in partnership with Walgreens. The move will help the company to provide access to its services to a greater pool of customers.

According to this report Global Health Insurance Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2027. Health Insurance Market includes comprehensive information derived from depth study on Health Insurance Industry historical and forecast market data. Global Health Insurance Market Size to Expand moderately as the new developments in Health Insurance and Impact of COVID19 over the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Health Insurance Market are shown below:

By Type (Products, Solutions)

By Services (Inpatient Treatment, Outpatient Treatment, Medical Assistance, Others)

By Level of Coverage (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum),

By Service Providers (Public Health Insurance Providers, Private Health Insurance Providers), Health Insurance Plans (Point of Service (POS), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPOS), Indemnity Health Insurance, Health Savings Account (HSA), Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangements (QSEHRAS), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Others)

By Demographics (Adults, Minors, Senior citizens)

By Coverage Type (Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage)

By End User (Corporates, Individuals, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Financial Institutions, E-commerce, Hospitals, Clinics, Others)

The research covers the current Health Insurance market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

UnitedHealth Group

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Anthem, Inc.)

Aetna Inc. (A Subsidiary of CVS Health)

Centene Corporation

Cigna

ALLIANZ CARE (A SUBSIDIARY OF ALLIANZ)

AXA

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

Bupa

AIA Group Limited

Aviva

BMI Healthcare

Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited

HBF Health Limited

HealthCare International Global Network Ltd.

International Medical Group, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.)

MAPFRE

Now Health International

Oracle

VHI Group

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Health Insurance in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Points Covered in Health Insurance Market Report:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Health Insurance, Applications of Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Health Insurance by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Health Insurance Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Health Insurance sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

