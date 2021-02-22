Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market by Technology Advancement, Demand and Future Outlook  by Technology Advancement, Demand and Future Outlook  2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions.

The Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market was valued at USD 261.33 million in 2019and is expected to reach USD 403.31million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Hardware OTP Token Authentication market profiled in the report:– Authenex Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Thales Group (Gemalto NV), Microcosm Ltd., One Identity LLC, RSA Security LLC, SurepassID Corp., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), VASCO Data Security International Inc.

Scope of the Report

A token is a piece of data that has no meaning or use on its own, but when combined with the correct tokenization system it becomes a vital player in securing the application. Token-based authentication works by ensuring that each request to a server is accompanied by a signed token, which the server verifies for authenticity and only then responds to the request.

Key Market Trends

Disconnected Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Has the Largest Share

– A disconnected hardware OTP token requires the number to be copied into the passcode field by hand. Disconnected tokens have neither a physical nor logical connection to the client computer. Disconnected tokens do not require a special input device, and instead, use a built-in screen to display the generated authentication data, which the user enters manually via a keyboard or keypad.

– Disconnected tokens are the most common type of security tokens used, usually in combination with a password, in two-factor authentication for online identification. These devices have been in the market for over three decades and have undergone various developments, in order to avoid miscreants getting access to it.

– Disconnected hardware OTP token authentication segment enjoys the largest share in the market studied, due to the ease in use and the increased security it offers against connected or networked devices.

Global Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Connected

Disconnected

Contactless

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Government

Enterprise Security

Healthcare

Other End-user Industries

Regional Analysis For Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

