Global Walnut Market || keyplayers Grower Direct Nut Co., Inc., Guerra Nut Shelling Company, Poindexter Nut Company

The report “Global Walnut Market , By Category (In Shell and Shelled), By Form (Raw and Processed), By Product Type (Black walnut and English Walnut), By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By End-Use Industry (Household, Industrial, Food Industry, Snacks and Spreads, Sauces and Dressings, Bakery and Confectionary, Desserts, Personal Care and Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global walnut market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Increasing inclination of individuals towards healthy lifestyle drives the global walnut market. Further, rising demand for eating walnuts across the globe, owing to its excellent properties such as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory boost walnut market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global walnut market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of category, form, product type, nature, end-use industry, and region.

By category, the global walnut market is categorized into in shell and shelled.

By form, the global walnut market is segmented into raw and processed.

By product type, the global walnut market is bifurcated into black walnut and English walnut.

By nature, the global walnut market is categorized into organic and conventional.

By end-use industry, the global walnut market is classified into household, industrial, food industry, snacks and spreads, sauces and dressings, bakery and confectionary, desserts, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

By region, Asia Pacific walnut market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global walnut market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising consumption of walnut due to its health effect in countries such as India and China of the region. Europe walnut market is expected to account for fastest growing rate in terms of revenue in the global walnut market over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Walnut Market , By Category (In Shell and Shelled), By Form (Raw and Processed), By Product Type (Black walnut and English Walnut), By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By End-Use Industry (Household, Industrial, Food Industry, Snacks and Spreads, Sauces and Dressings, Bakery and Confectionary, Desserts, Personal Care and Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global walnut market include Alpine Pacific Nut Company, Grower Direct Nut Co., Inc., Guerra Nut Shelling Company, Poindexter Nut Company, Andersen and Sons Shelling, Inc, Webster Limited, Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc., Morada Produce Co LP, Campbell Soup Company, and GoldRiver Orchards, Inc.

