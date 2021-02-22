Global Virology Market || keyplayers AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, ‎ Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche, and Abivax SA.

The report “Global Virology Market, By Product Type (DNA Viruses, RNA Viruses, Prions Diagnostic Test, and Other Viral Tests), By Viral Infection Controlling Method (Immunoprophylaxis, Active Prophylaxis, Passive Prophylaxis, Antiviral Chemotherapy (Veridical Agents, Antiviral Agents, and Immunomodulators), and Interferons), By Application (Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, GI Tract Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Eye Infections, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and Perinatal Infections), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, and Pharmacies), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global virology market is projected to grow from US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 to US$ 3.7 billion by 2030. Increasing outbreaks of viral infectious diseases across the globe is driving the global virology market. In addition, increasing public awareness program across the globe on Flu, Zika virus, STDs, AIDS, and Ebola virus is expected to propel the global virology market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global virology market accounted for US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, viral infection controlling method, application, end-user, and region.

By product type, the global virology market is categorized into DNA viruses, RNA viruses, prions diagnostic test, and other viral tests

By viral infection controlling method, Immunoprophylaxis therapy and antiviral drugs segments are accounted for fastest growing segment in the global virology market.

By application, urinary tract infections, and respiratory tract infections application segment is dominated in the global virology market.

By end-user, the hospitals and laboratories segment is accounted for major revenue share in the global virology market.

By region, North America virology market is expected to account for largest share in terms of revenue in the global virology market over the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements such as the increasing rapid and portable diagnostics in countries such as U.S. of the region. Europe virology market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global virology market in the near future.

The prominent player operating in the global virology market includes GlaxoSmithKline plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation, Merk KGaA, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, ‎ Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche, and Abivax SA.

