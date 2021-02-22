Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Research Report 2021
Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Industrial Grade
- Electrical Grade
Segment by Application
- Solvent
- Cleaning
- Foam Blowing
- Other
By Company
- PPG
- Air Products
- Arkema
- Nantong Donggang
- Unistar
- Guizhou Lantian
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene
1.2 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Electrical Grade
1.3 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Solvent
1.3.3 Cleaning
1.3.4 Foam Blowing
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
