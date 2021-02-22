Global Sterilizer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% over the Forecast Period says Absolute Markets Insights

The ongoing technological advancements in the sterilizers are anticipated to open wide array of untapped applications, thus creating newer revenue sources and propelling the growth of global sterilizer market over the forecast period. Sterilizers are dedicated devices for disinfecting items, environments and even humans to avoid the spread of pathogens and related infections. Sterilization can be achieved by a number of techniques such as heat (steam or hot air), chemicals (chlorine oxide gas) of membrane filters. However, radiation based sterilizers have emerged recently in the market which are witnessing high popularity. These radiation based sterilizers utilize UV rays, X-rays or gamma rays for eliminating the pathogens from infected surface. The selection of particular type of radiation sterilizer depends on the penetration required. UV rays have low penetration but World Health Organization recommends that the UV sterilizers should not be used on skin as it can cause irritation or damage the eyes. These sterilizers are safe for disinfecting rooms and cabinets. For instance, in April 2020 ALFAA UV introduced an automated mobile sterilizer ‘STERO-360’ which utilizes UV C rays for disinfecting any given room within a flash. Similarly, LG INNOTEK launched a handrail sterilizer in 2017 based on UV LED which can remove germs from handrails of escalators. These sterilizers open the pathways for new end-users such as shopping malls, theatres and other commercial entities. However, X-rays and gamma rays have far more penetration power and hence require strict monitoring. X-rays find application for sterilizing large packages and pallet loads of medical devices while gamma rays are being used for sterilization of disposable medical equipment such as syringes, needles, cannulas and IV sets amongst others. Thus, the growing advancement in sterilization methods are anticipated to pose lucrative growth opportunities for industry players in global sterilizer market, over forecast period.

The recent outbreak of coronavirus has mandated government entities, businesses and households to adopt stringent safety measures to stop the spread of this infectious disease. The emerging radiation sterilizers are anticipated to benefit from this coronavirus crisis. For instance, American Ultraviolet Co. Inc. used to sell about 10 handheld disinfecting lights a month before the coronavirus outbreak which increased to 250 units a week for tackling the spread of coronavirus. Also, novel products are being launched in the market to cater the novel requirements of different users. For instance, DailyObjects, an Indian gadgets company, launched a portable UV sterilizer in May 2020 to disinfect smartphones, tech-gadgets and personal accessories. In similar instance, Dimmer LLC in partnership with Honeywell International Inc. launched a UV-C sterilizer for airplanes in June 2020. Thus, the emerging novel products in the wake of corona crisis are anticipated to drive the global sterilizer market in forecast years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of sterilizer market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global sterilizer market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 19.8% over the forecast period owing to the rise in reuse of medical disposable devices.

Based on the product type, manual dominated the global sterilizer market in 2018 owing to the low cost. However, automatic sterilizers are anticipated to witness high growth in forecast years due to the growing maturity in the technology and high efficiency of the systems to disinfect and monitor the objects.

Based on the end-use, medical devices & medical disposable held the highest share of global sterilizer market in 2018 owing to the high exposure of healthcare professionals to contaminated environments and rise in the spread of healthcare-associated infections.

North America held the highest market share of global sterilizer market in 2018 owing to the highly regulated health sector in the region which mandates strict sterilization practices for avoiding occupational hazards.

Some of the players operating in the sterilizer market are 3M, American Ultraviolet, ASP, Belimed, BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Getinge AB., Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MATACHANA Group, MEDI-CARE SOLUTIONS S.R.L (ISAF Group), MEDIVATORS Inc. (Cantel Medical), Memmert GmbH + Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Steelco S.p.A, Sterigenics U.S., LLC (Sotera Health), STERIS, Systec GmbH, Tetra Pak International S.A. and Tuttnauer amongst others.

Global Sterilizer Market:

By Offerings

Products

Portable Autoclave

Small Autoclave Front Loading Type

Vertical Autoclave

Horizontal Autoclave

Double Door Autoclave

Class B Dental Autoclave

Dry Heat Sterilizer

Plasma Sterilizer

Rotary Sterilizer

Glass Bead Sterilizer

Steam Sterilizer

Air Steam Mixture Sterilizer

Others

Baskets and Accessories

Solutions & Services

Repair

By Product Type

Manual

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

