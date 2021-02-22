Global Squalene Market is valued at US$ 149.0 Mn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% over the Forecast Period, says Absolute Markets Insights

Global squalene market is value at US$ 149.0 Mn in anticipared to reach US$ 339.0 Mn in 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. Rise in research and development investment in squalene products to explore its untapped applications is driving the growth of squalene market across the globe. In general, squalene is a natural intermediate compound in the biosynthesis of sterols of plants and animals. On consistent consumption, it has the capability to enhance human life. It has proven its efficacies across patients with heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, hepatitis and other diseases. This has enforced researchers to develop its applications in pharmaceutical industry. In general, pharmaceutical industry plays a vital role in development of new medicines and vaccines to cure and prevent diseases The Benefits of squalene include anticancer, antioxidant, drug carrier, detoxifier, skin hydrating, emollient among others are boosting its adoption in various medicinal use cases. Squalene is an effective drug carrier used to transport the effective agent to a targeted location. They also showcase excellent anti-infectant properties by providing protection against bacterial and fungal infections. Squalene is also added in several experimental vaccines including pandemic flu and malaria vaccines to improve their efficacy. These characteristics have contributed towards extensive use of squalene in pharmaceuticals. As per The Pharmaceutical Industry and Global Health report of International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations in 2017 that the global pharmaceutical market would reach US$ 1,430.0 Bn by 2020 with highest investments in research activities compared to other sectors with more than 7,000 medicines under development across the globe. The ongoing developments in pharmaceutical industry across the world coupled with viable applications of squalene in medicines to deliver effective care are anticipated to drive the growth of squalene market across the globe over forecast period.

Squalene has numerous dietary benefits which expands its scope for nutraceutical and therapeutic applications. It is known for its antilipidemic, antioxidant and membrane stabilizing properties. Dietary squalene supplementation also improves digestive diseases including Dextran sodium sulphate (DSS) induced colitis. This has enforced dietary supplement providers to inculcate squalene in their products. For instance, Neutraceutical provider AMN Life Science offers squalene oil capsules as a rich source of Vitamin E. In similar instance, Deep Blue Health New Zealand Ltd provides squalene capsules for increasing anti-oxidation capabilities. Thus, extensive use of squalene in various applications including neutraceuticals is anticipated to drive the growth of global squalene market over forecast years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of squalene market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Cosmetics industry dominated the global squalene market in 2018 due to the multiple applications of squalene in beauty products coupled with rising awareness for grooming.

Based on type of source, squalene derived from animals dominated the global squalene market in 2018 owing to high quality and economic extraction of squalene.

North America held the highest market share in global squalene market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years owing to rise in demand from expanding cosmetic industry.

Some of the players operating in the squalene market are Amyris, Arbee, Arista Industries Inc., Bawa Fishmeal & Oil Co., ChemFaces, Empressa Figueirrense de Pesca, Jedwards International, Inc., Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd., Lýsi hf., Merck KGaA, Metabolics ltd, Nucelis, NZ Pure Health, Seadragon, Silberhorn, SOPHIM and SynShark amongst others.

Global Squalene Market:

By End-use Product Categories

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Vaccine

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Chemists

E-commerce stores

Offline stores

By Source

Animal

Plant

Synthetic

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

