Global Short Read Sequencing Market size valued USD 8.80 Billion at CAGR of +11 % during forecast period with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Qiagen N.V.; Illumina, Inc.; Genewiz; Genscript Biotech Corporation; 10x Genomics

Using next-generation short-read sequencing, DNA is broken into short fragments that are amplified and then sequenced to produce ‘reads’. Bioinformatics techniques are then used to piece together the reads like a jigsaw, into a continuous genomic sequence.

In DNA sequencing, a read is a surmised grouping of base combines comparing to all or some portion of a solitary DNA part. A normal sequencing test includes discontinuity of the genome into a large number of atoms, which are size-chosen and ligated to connectors.

Short-grouping DNA rehash loci can be recognized altogether eukaryotic and numerous prokaryotic genomes. These loci harbor short or significant length of rehashed nucleotide succession themes. DNA succession themes in a solitary locus can be indistinguishable or potentially heterogeneous. DNA sequencing is the way toward deciding the nucleic corrosive grouping – the request for nucleotides in DNA. It incorporates any technique or innovation that is utilized to decide the request for the four bases: adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine.

Key market players are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Qiagen N.V.; Illumina, Inc.; Genewiz; Genscript Biotech Corporation; 10x Genomics; Macrogen, Inc.; Agilent Technologies; BGI Genomics; Fasteris SA; and GE healthcare

Segmentation is as follows:

Global Short Read Sequencing Market, Technology Outlook:

Next-Generation Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Product Outlook:

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Global Short Read Sequencing Market, Application Outlook:

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

Workflow Outlook:

Pre-Sequencing

Sequencing

Data Analysis

Global Short Read Sequencing Market, End Use Outlook:

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other

On basis of regional Outlook:

North America (U.S. furthermore, Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Global Short Read Sequencing Market trends and opportunities in the market. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing the report also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years market. Also analysis regional outlook.

Table of content:

Report overview

Executive summary analysis

Market overview

Market methodology and scope

Market dynamics outlook

Global Short Read Sequencing Market by technology

Global Short Read Sequencing Market by product

Market by application

Global Short Read Sequencing Market by workflow

Market by end-use

Global Short Read Sequencing Market by region

Company profiles outlook

Competitive landscape analysis

Conclusion

