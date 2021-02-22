Global Plastisols Market by Application, Geography and Future Analysis

The expansion of the textile industry is positively impacting the sales of plastisols across the world. Screen printing is rapidly becoming the most sought-after option for printing fabrics. Plastic inks are extensively used in the inking and coating of textiles, because of their high cost-effectiveness, excellent performance, and opaqueness. Moreover, the mushrooming requirement for printed textiles such as jeans, printed tees, jackets, tote bags, and various other apparels is boosting the requirement for coating inks in textile applications.

For example, in industries such as transportation, upholstery, and furniture, several governments have made the usage of plastisol coatings as flame retardants mandatory for enhancing consumer safety. The other major reason behind the implementation of this stringent policy is the fact that plastisol coatings provide excellent fire and heat resistance. Due to these factors, the sales of plastisols are surging sharply across the globe. This is, in turn, propelling the advancement of the global plastisols market.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the demand for plastisols will soar all over the world during the next few years, mainly because of their increasing usage in the textile industry.

GLOBAL PLASTISOLS MARKET

By Application

Coatings Textile Screen Printing Moldings Adhesives and Sealants



By Industry

Textile Automotive Construction



By Region