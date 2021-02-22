Global Online Tutoring Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Growing Demand for Online Assistance among Students and Professionals, says Absolute Markets Insights

The demand for online tutoring from growing number of students appearing for competitive and other examinations with flexibility of time and learning speed is driving the growth of global online tutoring services market. There has been consistent rise in students appearing for competitive examinations to secure admissions in esteemed institutions abroad. For instance, the British Council reported that students appearing for International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examination increased to 3.5 million in 2018. In other such instance, students appearing for Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) have also increased to 242,000 in 2018. Amidst the period of COVID-19 pandemic, where schools worldwide are facing lockdown, students are striving to avail learning facilities to continue their education and preparation for competitive exams. The pandemic has affected more than 70% of world student population, as reported by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). With traditional tutoring facilities facing shutdown, students are turning over to online tutoring services provider such as Preply, Cambly and others which provide online mentoring to students for excelling in these exams. Also, Preply has received about US$ 10 million in series A funds in the wake of recent pandemic which depicts their business growth. The company plans to invest these funds to captivate North American market. A study released by Academic Senate for California Community Colleges in 2019 stated that more than 66.3 million students from U.S took at least one online course in 2016, which indicated a rise of 5.6%.. The growing transition to virtual formats of tutoring amongst students, owing to the ongoing pandemic crisis situation is fueling the growth of global online tutoring market.

Along with the students, working professionals are also at the forefront of utilizing online tutoring services to enhance their skillset and attain reputable position in their career. Companies are organizing online sessions and funding their employee personnel to undertake skill development courses. For instance, Yahoo sponsored its employees to get online certifications from Coursera. Companies including SKILLSFOX and LFCC Workforce Solutions provide businesses online tutoring services to empower their workforce with key knowledge of cutting-edge technologies. Moreover, professionals and the youth at large are opting utilizing this downtime to enhance their soft skills through online tutoring courses. Hence, the growing adoption of online courses by professionals is contributing towards the growth of global online tutoring services market.

In terms of revenue, global online tutoring services market was valued at US$ 77.12 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 151.40 Bn in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of online tutoring services market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global online tutoring services market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% over the forecast period owing to growing demand for online assistance among students.

Group online tutoring is popular amongst the students and contributes to a large share of online tutoring services market owing to cost effectiveness of the learning format.

Synchronous tutoring or live tutoring held highest share in the global online tutoring services market due to the preference of students for high interactive experience.

North America held the highest market share in global online tutoring services market market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth rate over the period of next eight years owing to rising investment towards online learning in the region.

Some of the players operating in the online tutoring services market are BYJU’S, Chegg Inc., Educators Group (SchoolTutoring Academy), Growing Stars, K12 Inc., MySchoolPage, MyTutorWeb Ltd, Pearson, Skooli, Tutor.com, Tutordip, TutorEye Inc., eTutorWorld, TAL Education Group, Tutorfair Ltd., Vedantu.com., Revolution Prep., VIPKID Beijing ICP, Preply Inc., Varsity Tutors, Vnaya.com and Wyzant, Inc. amongst others.

Global Online Tutoring Services Market:

By Program Type

One-to-One

Group

By Type

Synchronous Tutoring (Live)

Asynchronous Tutoring (Pre-Recorded)

By Platform

Web-based

App-based

By Offering

Subject-Based Tutoring Services – HIGHEST SHARE IN 2018

Mathematics

Science

Language English French German Chinese Others

Social Studies

Computer Science

Business

Others

Test Preparations Services

Others

By Revenue Model

Subscription-Based Model

Pay-as-You-Go Model

By End Users

Individuals

Educational Institutions

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

