Global Medical Talent Management IT Market Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption

Medical Talent Management IT Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global medical talent management IT market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global medical talent management IT market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global medical talent management IT market from 2020 to 2030.

The report is prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved reaching out to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the medical talent management IT market.

Efforts to Improve Hiring Efficiency and Overall Productivity to Fuel Demand

Medical talent management information technology (IT) solutions including compensation planning, succession planning, performance management, recruiting & onboarding, and learning & training have garnered a great amount of popularity in recent years. On-premise as well as cloud deployment of these solutions across the medical sector around the world have witnessed consistent growth over the past few years, particularly in the developed regions such as North America and Europe. Talent recruitment and retention have emerged as a major challenge for medical institutions and organizations due to which, the demand for medical talent management IT solutions has witnessed a consistent growth.

Advancements in cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and cloud-based technologies are likely to play an imperative role in boosting prospects of the medical talent management IT market during the forecast period. The uptake of software as a service (SaaS) solutions focus on formulating improved engagement strategies to retain talent and enhancement in vendor capabilities are some of the major drivers that are expected to propel the global medical talent management IT market that is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2030. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has revealed why the hiring and retention of exceptional medical talent is imperative to improve the quality of treatment and patient care.

Regional Overview: Medical Talent Management IT Market

In terms of region, the global medical talent management IT market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries and sub-regions.

The current and future market value in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report from 2018 to 2030 , with their CAGRs from 2020 to 2030

The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and useful insights of the market, which would help new companies willing to enter the market and existing companies to increase market shares, and help in the decision-making process

Medical Talent Management IT Market: Major Players

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about major players in the market

Leading players analyzed in the report include Oracle Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. IBM Corporation SAP SE SumTotal Systems, LLC. (SkillSoft Limited) TalentGuard Inc. PeopleFluent PeopleAdmin, Inc.

Each of these players has been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.

