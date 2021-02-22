Global Medical Cannabis Extraction Market Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2028||Organa Labs, Aphria Inc., Peridot Labs, Westleaf Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Colorado Cannabis Company

Medical Cannabis Extraction market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. . The numerical data is backed up by statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and else. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the Medical Cannabis Extraction market in depth. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Medical cannabis extraction market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account grow at a CAGR of 16.20% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the medical cannabis extraction market report are

Canopy Growth Corporation,

Organa Labs, Aphria Inc.,

Peridot Labs, Westleaf Inc.,

Aurora Cannabis,

Colorado Cannabis Company,

MediPharm Labs,

Maricann Inc.,

UCANN Corporation,

Kynd Cannabis Company,

Tilray, The Valens Company Inc.,

INDIVA, Dabble Extracts,

GW Pharmaceuticals plc,

Organigram Holdings Inc.,

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.,

Optimum Extracts, Tikun Olam,

and The Cronos Group.

Global Medical Cannabis Extraction Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis extraction market is segmented on the basis of species, product, extract type, technique, derivatives, route of administration and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into oils and tincture.

On the basis of extract type, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into full spectrum and isolates.

Based on technique, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into medicinal cannabis alcohol extraction, carbon dioxide cannabis extraction, hydrocarbon extraction and solvent-free extractions.

Based on derivatives, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Insights of the report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Medical cannabis extraction market. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Medical cannabis extraction market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Medical cannabis extraction market along with the market drivers and restrains.

