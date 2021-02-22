Global Long Read Sequencing Market Expected To Reach $ 5,270.44 Million Growth By 2027||Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Macrogen, Inc., BaseClear B.V., GENEWIZ Inc. (A subsidiary of Brooks Automation, Inc.)

Global long read sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 23.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,270.44 million by 2027 from USD 983.84 million in 2019. The increasing incidents of genetic diseases worldwide and increasing R&D expenditure are some of the factors which are aiding to the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the report are Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmerInc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Macrogen, Inc., BaseClear B.V., GENEWIZ Inc. (A subsidiary of Brooks Automation, Inc.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., TATAA Biocenter, FG Technologies, Roche Sequencing (A subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Universal Sequencing Technology (UST), QIAGEN, BioCat GmbH, LOOP GENOMICS, BGI, Lexogen GmbH, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Longas Technologies and Quantapore, Inc. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In March 2019, BaseClear B.V. announced about receiving the new ISO/IEC 17025 scope including next-generation sequencing. The gaining of this accreditation by BaseClear shows its proven technical competency and accurate management system which helped BaseClear to get more demand in the market and increased revenue in future.

In September 2018, Brooks Automation, Inc. acquired GENEWIZ Inc. This acquisition will provide GENEWIZ the access to additional capital for more rapid development. Brook has already expanded its techniques in life sciences which helped the GENEWIZ Inc. to make its product portfolio strong in the market.

Scope of the Global Long read sequencing Market

Global long read sequencing market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of global long read sequencing market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. Global long read sequencing market based on technology is segmented into single- molecule real- time sequencing, nanopore sequencing, synthetic long read sequencing and others. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables and services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into whole genome sequencing, epigenetics, RNA sequencing, complex population, targeted sequencing and others. On the basis of work flow, the market is segmented into pre-sequencing, sequencing and data analysis. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, clinical laboratories, hospitals, pharma & biotech entities and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales.

Long Read Sequencing Market Country Level Analysis

Global long read sequencing market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, technology, product, application, workflow, end-user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in long read sequencing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt and rest of Middle East & Africa.

In the global market, North America is dominating the global long read sequencing market due to large number of companies, R & D capabilities and development in the long read sequencing market. North America holds maximum share in the long read sequencing market due to the use of genomic tests and the presence of prominent market players, distinguished informatics networks, and well-established regulatory frameworks. In addition, the growth in the number of genomic processes for academic and clinical use in the United States is expected to drive the North American market during the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific will grow with higher rate during the entire forecast period due to the increasing penetration of leading players into emerging Asian markets and increasing investment in the design of advanced diagnostics will boost the regional market.

Customization Available: Global Long Read Sequencing Market

