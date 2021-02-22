Global Government Biometrics Market 2021-2026 Growth Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players, Competitive Strategies And 2026 Future Prospect

The overwhelming scope for working on developing advanced modalities depending on man’s unique physical characteristics is attracting many businesses, observes Transparency Market Research in a recently published report. Due to such a large scope, several avenues are being opened for companies who are trying to make it big in this market. Most of the market players are performing experiments with advanced biometric modalities to improve their accuracy as well as versatility. Some players are also trying to develop machines which cannot be tampered with, so that they can gain a competitive edge over others. Gemalto N.V., Fujitsu, Precise Biometrics AB, Daon Inc., BIO-Key International, Inc., Secunet Security Networks AG, Aware, Inc., NEC Corporation, and Thales SA are some of the key businesses operating in the global government biometrics market.

The worldwide government biometrics market is anticipated to fetch a valuation of US$8605.2 mn by 2022. This growth is expected to occur through an impressive CAGR of 11.5%. The initial valuation of this market in 2017 was US$4996.5 mn.

Under the technology criteria, fingerprint recognition saw maximum usage in different facilities in the global government biometrics market. This is primarily due to wide applications of fingerprint recognition in e-visas, national IDs, e-passports, and other such personalized items of identification in numerous nations. Geography-wise, North America dominates the global government biometrics market in terms of revenue collected. A prime reason for positive growth observed in this segment involves the large number of trial programs and biometric system setups carried out in several businesses and federal agencies, which have significantly boosted the market.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32273

Demand for Better Workplace Security Boosts Biometric Devices’ Sales

Establishing security in most organizations is of given a paramount importance by respective authorities. This is mainly done in order to keep maintain a veil of secrecy around most of the activities that take place in organizations such as government offices, federal agencies, defense establishments, and others from similar categories. Such rising demand for biometrics in order to avoid security attacks is a key driving factor for the global government biometrics market. Another factor that has bolstered the uptake of the government identification programs involves the rising initiatives by various governmental agencies to promote use of the biometric systems. These initiatives encourage organizations to adopt to advanced biometric systems, in the wake of better healthcare and welfare of citizens of a nation. A surging interest shown by people to get their social security linked with various identification programs has also managed to significantly raise the utilization of biometrics. Numerous governmental agencies all over the world are planning to set up a single, universal recognition system has acted as a catalyst for the global government biometrics market’s growth.

High Set Costs May Dampen Growth of the Market

In contrast to these pros and positive factors, the global government biometrics market is hindered by a few restraints. A chief restraint involves high costs needed to set up advanced biometric systems. Due to such costs, many agencies might get discouraged from using the systems. However, key players in the market are dabbling in several innovations and experimentations, which promises to lower down the costs with newer and better devices.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Government Biometrics Market – (Technology – Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Iris/Retinal Recognition, Signature Recognition, Voice Recognition, and Hand Recognition; Authentication – Single Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor Authentication; Application – Border Control, Public Safety, E-Passport, Voter Registration, Latent Print Matching, National ID, and Healthcare and Welfare) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022″.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=32273

Key Takeaways:

A surging interest shown by people to get their social security linked with various identification programs has also managed to significantly raise the utilization of biometrics.

Most of the market players are performing experiments with advanced biometric modalities to improve their accuracy as well as versatility.

Key segments of the global biometrics market:

By Technology:

Fingerprint Recognition

Facial Recognition

Iris/Retinal Recognition

Signature Recognition

Voice Recognition

Hand Recognition

By Authentication:

Single Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

By Application:

Border Control

Public Safety

E-Passport

Voter Registration

Latent Print Matching,

National ID

Healthcare and Welfare

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=32273

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com