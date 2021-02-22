Global Esports Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Growing Popularity of Mobile Esports Coupled with Technological Advancement in the Industry, says Absolute Markets Insights

The mobile internet ecosystem globally is experiencing massive growth. According to the reports published by Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSM Association) in 2019, 49% of the global population, about 3.8 billion individuals are actively using internet services on their mobile devices. The association estimates the penetration rate to increase to 61%, which is about 5 billion of the global population by 2025. The ease of accessibility to smartphone devices along growing penetration of mobile internet users is driving the growth of global esports market. The mobile platforms for esports tournament provide the market participants with potential opportunities to capitalize from the mass engagement and participation. The adoption of handheld devices platforms for esports games format possess lower entry barriers and enjoys higher download rates, as compared to PC and console platforms. The pandemic outbreak of corona virus disease has enforced the operation of digital-only gaming events, with many existing and new market participants introducing esports gaming tournaments in mobile platforms. In April 2020, Activision Publishing, Inc., entered into a partnership with Sony Mobile Communications Inc. to launch their esports game, Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship, featuring prizes of more than US$ 1 million. Simultaneously, a significant rise in mobile esports viewership and participation has been observed in these times of lockdown. For instance, within the first few weeks of March 2020, Mobile Premier League (MPL), an India-based esports gaming platform, witnessed about 400% increase in participation in its World Cricket Championship (WCC) game. Hence, the growing inclination towards mobile platforms for online tournaments is enhancing the growth for global esports market.

The integration of advanced technology across various aspects of esports gaming is contributing towards the growth of global esports market. The introduction of virtual reality (VR) in esports is attracting a larger participation rate while boosting the market growth. The participants are appalled with the combination of technology and physical movement required in the VR-based esports gaming formats. In 2018, ESL, an esport production and organizer, along with Oculus, a Facebook Technologies, LLC’s operating division, announced the introduction of The VR League. The esports game titles including The Unspoken and Echo Arena amongst others were played in the league. The revolutionary shift in the esports gaming format with the launch of advanced technology-enabled integrations is expected further propel the market over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, global esports market was valued at US$ 866.97 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of esports market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Sponsorship revenue stream in global esports market garnered highest market share in 2018. Increasing brand investments into the esports tournaments and leagues is driving the segment growth in the market.

Handheld devices as a platform for esports accounted for the highest share in global esports market in 2018. The prevailing Covid-19 situation is expected to further enhance the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

North America held the highest market share in global esports market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years. The rising investment in the region, both from public and private sectors, is anticipated to drive the growth.

Some of the players operating in the esports market are Activision Publishing, Inc., BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., CAPCOM CO., LTD., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games, Inc., Gameloft, Hi-Rez Studios, INC., Konami Digital Entertainment, Microsoft (343 Industries), mixi, Inc., NetEase, Inc., Nintendo., Psyonix LLC (Rocket League), Riot Games, Sega, Sony Corporation, Super Evil Megacorp, Supercell Oy, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Tencent, Ubisoft Entertainment, Valve Corporation, Wargaming.net. and ZENIMAX MEDIA INC. amongst others.

Global Esports Market:

By Revenue Stream

Consumer Ticket Sales

Sponsorship

Media Rights

Streaming and Advertising

Consumer Contribution

By Game Type

First Person Shooters

Real Time Strategy

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena

Racing

Others (Sports, Fighting Games Etc.)

By Game Platform

PC

Consoles

Handheld

By Competition Type

Minor League

Major League

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

