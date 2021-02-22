Global Disposable Gloves Market Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Disposable Gloves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global disposable gloves market size reached US$ 7.8 Billion by 2019. Disposable gloves are single-use gloves that are used to prevent cross-contamination and provide protection against pathogens and external agents, such as dirt, humidity and harmful chemicals. They are manufactured under certain industry-specific requirements to offer barrier protection and improved comfort to end users. Usually made from latex, natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl and neoprene, these gloves are extremely durable, puncture-resistant and have high tensile strength. Furthermore, they offer improved elasticity and high resistance against chemicals. As a result, they are widely used for a vast array of applications, including food handling, chemical processes, medical examinations and retail handling, across multiple industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Disposable Gloves Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing requirement for good quality disposable gloves from the healthcare industry. These gloves are one of the essential medical equipment that are used by caregivers to avoid the transmission of pathogens and other infectious diseases. The bolstering sales of these gloves are further accelerated by the rapid outbreak of the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the global level. Surging cases of the infection, growing awareness regarding the importance of healthcare safety and the increasing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), such as disposable gloves, mandated by governments to be used by frontline healthcare workers, are providing an impetus to the market growth. This, along with the rising healthcare expenditure and investments by both government and private entities, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by rapid industrialization and the growing incidences of workplace hazards. Owing to the growing awareness related to employee health and safety, several industries have mandated the usage of disposable gloves for chemical handling. Some of the other factors driving the growth of the market include rising consciousness among the masses regarding the importance of hand hygiene and extensive product utilization in the food and beverage sector. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 12.1 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Ansell Limited, The 3M Company, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Rubberex Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Unigloves (UK) Limited, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd., Cypress Medical Products LLC, Microflex Corporation, and YTY Group.

Market Breakup by End Use:

1. Surgical

2. Medical Examination

3. Non-Medical

On the basis of the end use, the market has been classified into surgical, medical examination, and non-medical.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Powdered Gloves

2. Powder Free Gloves

Based on the product type, the market has been bifurcated into powdered and powder-free gloves.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

1. Natural Rubber

2. Nitrile

3. Vinyl

4. Neoprene

5. Polyethylene

6. Others

On the basis of the material type, the market has been divided into natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, polyethylene and others.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Direct Sales

2. Medical Stores

3. Online Stores

4. Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into direct sales, medical stores, online stores and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

