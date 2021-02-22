Global Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Forecast to 2027 – ABEO Company Co., Amcrest Technologies, Cobra Electronics Corporation, DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The automotive dashboard cameras, also called as dashcam, are the onboard cameras that constantly record the surrounding view with the vehicle’s windscreen. These cameras can capture video evidence during any destruction or damage to the vehicle and also when the vehicle is parked. Dashboard cameras are generally placed to the interior windscreen or on the top of the vehicle’s dashboard. The demand and sales of automotive dashboard cameras have been rising across all the regions from the last few years, as an effective device for determining the cause of an accident.

The growing awareness among the global population in regards to vehicular safety, as well as, the implementation of several favorable government initiatives to increase the adoption of such cameras, is propelling the growth of automotive dashboard camera market. Moreover, the changing consumer’s lifestyle is expected to create significant opportunities for market growth. DashCams are anticipated to gain prominence in emerging economies such as China and India over the forecast period owing to the consumer-centric marketing strategies, favorable government initiatives, and the increasing number of on-road vehicles.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive dashboard camera companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ABEO Company Co., LTD

Amcrest Technologies

Cobra Electronics Corporation

DOD Tech

Garmin Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Valeo SA

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Single-Channel, Dual-Channel, Rear-View); Video Quality (SD and HD, Full HD and 4K); Application (Passenger car, Commercial vehicle) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Dashboard Camera Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Automotive Dashboard Camera market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Automotive Dashboard Camera industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Dashboard Camera market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Automotive Dashboard Camera market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Dashboard Camera market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

