Global Connected Health Personal Medical Devices Market To Register Substantial Expansion By 2027||McKesson Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Connected health personal medical devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness among the patients regarding the benefits of personal medical devices which will help in enhancing the market growth.

The major players covered in the connected health personal medical devices market report are Omron Healthcare Europe B.V.; McKesson Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Fitbit Inc.; Abbott.; Medtronic; Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Garmin Ltd.; Microlife Corporation.; Masimo.; AgaMatrix; Apple, Inc; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; STANLEY Healthcare; NXP Semiconductors.; Bodymedia; among other domestic and global players.

Global Connected Health Personal Medical Devices Market Country Level Analysis

Connected health personal medical devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application, and type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the connected health personal medical devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the connected health personal medical devices market due to the prevalence of well-established healthcare infrastructure along with increasing awareness among the people regarding the benefits of devices, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the development of healthcare infrastructure along with increasing demand of wearable devices.

Connected Health Personal Medical Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Connected health personal medical devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the connected health personal medical devices market is segmented into insulin pumps, BP monitors, portable GPS PERS, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeter, smart pill dispenser, and personal ECG.

Connected health personal medical devices market has also been segmented based on the application into hospitals/clinic, home monitoring, and others.

Based on type, the connected health personal medical devices market is segmented into healthcare IT, health information exchange, and healthcare analytics.

Insights of the report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Connected health personal medical devices market. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Connected health personal medical devices market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Connected health personal medical devices market along with the market drivers and restrains.

