Global Business Process as a Service Market || keyplayers apgemini SE, Genpact Limited, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The report “Global Business Process as a Service Market, By Business Process (Human Resource Management, Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, Customer Service and Support, Procurement and Supply Chain, Operations, and Others), By organization (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Application (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Ecommerce and Retail, Healthcare, Government, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global business process as a service market is projected to grow from US$ 54.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 136.7 billion by 2029. Growing need to improve business process agility at minimum cost is a key factor driving growth of the global business process as a service market. In addition, growing adoption of service models with suitable payment options such pay per use pricing options is important factor propelling growth of the global business process as a service market. Furthermore, rising globalization of markets, prominence of cloud technology, increasing adoption trend of BPaas in SMBs, and increased IT spending are also boosting growth of global BPaaS market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In May 2015, for instance, IBM Corporation had strategic partnership with SAP SE and announced cloud-to-cloud integrations of the two companies’ industry-leading human resources (HR) software and services.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global business process as a service market accounted for US$ 54.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.8 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of business process, organization, application, and region.

By business process, the customer service and support segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing number of organizations looking to revamp their customer service operations.

By organization, the large enterprises segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to increasing focus of enterprises on managing associated operations and practices, which are prone to attacks by malware, spams, and viruses.

By application, the BFSI segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to increasing adoption of cloud computing that has resulted in improved focus on attaining efficiency

By region, North America business process as a service market accounted for major revenue share of the global business process as a service market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to availability of business process as service in the countries in the regions. High demand for low-cost cloud infrastructure development and faster network accessibility in the U.S. is major factor expected to support growth of the North America market over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Business Process as a Service Market”, By Business Process (Human Resource Management, Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, Customer Service and Support, Procurement and Supply Chain, Operations, and Others), By organization (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Application (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Ecommerce and Retail, Healthcare, Government, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Business-Process-as-a-516

The prominent player operating in the global business process as a service market includes Accenture plc, Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Capgemini SE, Genpact Limited, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Fujitsu Limited.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com