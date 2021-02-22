Global Biobased Solvents Market Research Report 2021

The Biobased Solvents report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Biobased Solvents Segment by Type:

Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Glycols & Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Others

Biobased Solvents Segment by Application:

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Biobased Solvents By Company:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF

Huntsman Corporation

DuPont

The DOW Chemical Company

Vertec Biosolvents

Florida Chemicals Company

Cargill

Galactic

LyondellBasell

Gevo

Pinova Holdings

Myriant

Solvay

Biobased Solvents Production by Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Biobased Solvents Consumption by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

