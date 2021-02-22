Global Bio-seeds Market || keyplayers Syngenta AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Groupe Limagrain Holding SA

The report “Global Bio-seeds Market, By Product Type (Soybeans, Corn, Sugar Beets, Canola, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global bio-seeds market is projected to grow from US$ XX.X billion in 2019 to US$ XX.X billion by 2029. Increasing adoption of bio-seeds in developed as well as in developing countries to increase production of agree cultural products is major factor driving growth of the global bio-seeds market. In addition, government initiative in research activities of bio-seeds is another major factor propelling growth of the global bio-seeds market. Furthermore, growing number of health conscious individuals for healthy diet prefer bio-seeds, since it provides better nutritional properties is expected to boost growth of the global bio-seeds market over forecast period. Innovations in agricultural sector are expected to create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global bio-seeds market.

In March 2018, for instance, Monsanto Company and Pairwise, Inc. has announced R&D collaboration to accelerate innovation in agriculture with gene editing and work in corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton and canola crops.

In April 2018, for instance, Syngenta AG announces global introduction of novel seed treatment fungicide SALTRO™ and investment in Seed care institute in Australia.

The global bio-seeds market accounted for US$ XX.X billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of XX.X % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type and region.

By type, the soybeans segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to offers oil, soybean milk, protein, and meal, also provide food for animal, and major application in food and beverages industry.

By region, North America bio-seeds market accounted for major revenue share of the global bio-seeds market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to pioneer in agriculture technology and high consumption demand for bio-seeds in the countries of the North America region. Asia Pacific bio-seeds market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, 2019. This is owing to less government restrictions for use of bio-seeds, development of various innovative agricultural methods, increasing bio-seed consumption in countries of the Asia Pacific region.

The prominent player operating in the global bio-seeds market includes Monsanto Company, Syngenta AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Groupe Limagrain Holding SA, Bayer CropScience AG, Land O’Lakes, Inc., KWS Saat SE, Sakata Seed Corporation, TAKII & CO. LTD., and The Dow Chemical Company.

